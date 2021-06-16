Here are some quotes wishes, SMSes and more for World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought 2021 to share and spread awareness about drought and crisis. Read on to know more

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Desertification and drought are an alarming issue increasing at a huge pace all around the globe because of various activities carried out by humans. Celebrated on every June 17th, World Day to combat desertification and drought is a United Nations initiative to raise awareness regarding this issue and highlighting various methods to prevent desertification, recover from droughts and to promote international efforts to fight these issues.

Here are some quotes wishes, SMSes and more for World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought 2021 to share with your close ones:

Every year’s global celebration includes a unique, novel emphasis to promote land degradation neutrality. Problem-solving, strong community involvement and co-operation at all levels is considered a must to combat these environmental issues.

Celebrate this World Day to combat desertification and drought by investing in your future, by investing in the soil. Save the environment. Happy World Day to combat desertification and drought.

Remember on World Day to combat desertification and drought that forests keep drylands working and food grows where the water flows. Happy World Day to combat desertification and drought.

In a drought, remember to help out. Save water without a doubt. Best wishes on world day to combat desertification and drought.

“Our land, our home, our future.” Save it and work towards securing our future. Wish you a happy World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought.

Put your Greenheart at work on 17th June and save the environment. Happy World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought.

Join the fight, Conserve Land and Energy and secure our common future by preventing desertification and droughts. Best wishes on World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought.

Don’t let our future dry up. Conserve water and save the planet from droughts. Wish you a very happy World Day to Combat Desertification and Drought.

Remember on the occasion of World Day to combat desertification and drought that enhancing soil anywhere helps to enhance life everywhere. Happy World Day to combat desertification and drought.

Come together, join spirits and hands to fight for a more secure and sustainable environment by creating awareness and taking meaningful steps. Best wishes on this world day to combat desertification and drought.

Take steps and spend money on organic and fairly traded products to avoid land degradation and save the environment. Wish you a very happy World day to combat desertification and drought.

ake a pledge to protect the planet from degradation, so that it can support the needs of the present and future generations and work towards it on this world day to combat desertification and drought.

