World Day of War Orphans 2023: History, Significance, Theme And Other Details Of This Day

THE WORLD Day of War Orphans is observed annually on January 06 to raise awareness about children who have been orphaned due to wars. Wars tend to take away peace, lives, families, loved ones and everything at once. People suffer for decades as a result of wars. The main objective of the World Day of War Orphans is to ensure that the voices of these war orphans are heard and their social, emotional and physical challenges are taken into note. The day urges the need to develop better facilities and reforms to help these children build a better future. This day also acts as a reminder that these war orphans are our duty in any of the worst circumstances.

According to UNICEF, a child under 18 years of age who has lost one or both parents to any cause of death is considered an Orphan. There are around 140 million orphans globally as per the data of UNICEF, 2015, which includes 61 million in Asia, 52 million in Africa, 10 million in Latin America and the Caribbean and 7.3 million in Eastern Europe and Central Asia.

World Day of War Orphans 2023: Significance

The day holds special importance and reminds us all that every child must be cared for and protected from the evils in society. The day was initiated by the French Organisation, SOS Enfants en Detresses. According to UNICEF's estimation, there are nearly around 9,00,000 children in the Northeast, all of who have been severely affected by the war circumstances.

World Day of War Orphans 2023: Theme

The theme for World Day of War Orphans 2023 is "Care for children in a horrible situation is an obligation, especially in the face of a pandemic."

The topic of the day in 2022 was “Care for children in a horrible situation is an obligation, especially in the face of a pandemic.”

The theme for the Year 2021 focused on the need to increase awareness of children who had become orphaned as a result of the conflict.

The World Day of War Orphans campaign’s objective in 2019 was to raise public awareness of war-related orphaned children.

Its theme included ” Ending the cycle of violence: Protecting War Orphans, Supporting War Orphans: A responsibility for All, and “War Orphans: A voice for Peace.”

World Day of War Orphans 2023: Facts About Orphans

1. As per UNICEF, the estimated number of total orphans increased from 1990-2001. However, since 2001, the estimated number of total orphans has declined consistently - at a rate of only 0.7% per year during that period.

2. Children who grow up in orphanages are at much higher risk of becoming victims of violence, trafficking and exploitation.

3. According to UNICEF estimates, there are 140 million children—a number equal to almost half the population of the United States—who have lost one or both parents due to any cause as of 2014. Out of those, 17.7 million were orphaned because one or both parents died of AIDS.

4. Many children who live in orphanages end up staying for extended periods, which can cause developmental delays in their social, emotional and intellectual development.

5. Children who end up in orphanages due to family separation do so because of natural disasters, displacement, economic hardships and other forms of conflict. Allowing them the chance to reunite with their families if possible is an effective way to ensure they do not suffer the negative effects of staying in an orphanage long-term.