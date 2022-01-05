New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every year on January 06, people across the world observe the World Day of War Orphans in order to create awareness about children who have been orphaned due to wars. As per UNICEF's estimate, there are 9,00,000 children in the Northeast, all of whom have been seriously affected by the war. The World Day of War Orphans was initiated by the French organization, SOS Enfants en Detresses.

The estimated number of total orphans witnessed an increase from 1990-2001, according to UNICEF. However, there was a decline in the estimated numbers at a rate of only 0.7% per year since 2001. Have a look at the numbers.

*1990: 146 million

*1995: 151 million

*2000: 155 million

*2005: 153 million

*2010: 146 million

*2015: 140 million

UNICEF describes an orphan as a child who is under 18 years of age who has lost one or both parents to any cause of death.

Children are often neglected are silent sufferers of violence and mental health concerns. Several children also go through sexual exploitation in a conflict situation. The World Day of War Orphans always aims to remind people that every child must be cared for.

WORLD DAY OF WAR ORPHANS QUOTES:

"Orphans are easier to ignore before you know their names. They are easier to ignore before you see their faces. It is easier to pretend they're not real before you hold them in your arms, but once you do, everything changes." -David Platt

"Orphans, are the one who has no parents, but have many parents. But having ones parents is more valuable than the other having many parents (it doesn't depend on numbers, but the feelings matters)." -Siddwin S. Shetty

"God is pleased with no music below so much as with the thanksgiving songs of relieved widows and supported orphans; of rejoicing, comforted, and thankful persons." -Jeremy Taylor

"There are many in the world dying for a piece of bread, but there are many more dying for a little love." -Mother Teresa

"Families don't have to match. You don't have to look like someone else to love them." -Leigh Anne Tuohy

"Children without failies are the most vulnerable people in the world."

"Orphans are the only ones who get to choose their fathers, and they love them twice as much"

"God is pleased with no music below so much as with the thanksgiving songs of relieved widows and supported orphans; of rejoicing, comforted, and thankful persons"

"What sad faces one always sees in the asylums for orphans! It is more fatal to neglect the heart than the head."

"It is not a good honor to disrespect an orphan, because they once had a family like yours."

