New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every year, February 20 is observed as World Day of Social Justice. This day is observed to make people aware of their rights so that they can speak against social inequality. From discrimination in race, colour, caste to inequality, this day focuses to raise awareness about the issues of social injustice. The World Day of Social Justice also focuses on looking into the possible solutions and changes that can be implemented in society.

This year, the theme for World Day of Social Justice is "A Call for Social Justice in the Digital Economy". This time the United Nations laid its focus on the growing digitalisation, and the digital divide. On the occasion of World Day of Social Justice, we are bringing some of the best Justice quotes that will inspire you to choose the path of righteousness:

1. Until justice rolls down like water and righteousness like a mighty stream. - Martin Luther King Jr.

2. Sometimes, the only way to get justice is to take it for yourself. - Leigh Bardugo

3. Justice and power must be brought together so that whatever is just may be powerful, and whatever is powerful may be just. - Blaise Pascal

4. The only justice is to follow the sincere intuition of the soul, angry or gentle. Anger is just, and pity is just, but judgement is never just. - D. H. Lawrence

5. I think that the day justice forgets that each decision comes at a cost to someone, then I think you start losing your humanity. - Sonia Sotomayor

6. Man's capacity for justice makes democracy possible, but man's inclination to injustice makes democracy necessary. - Reinhold Niebuhr

7. Justice can sleep for years and awaken when it is least expected. A miracle is nothing more than dormant justice from another time arriving to compensate those it has cruelly abandoned. Whoever knows this is willing to suffer, for he knows that nothing is in vain. - Mark Helprin

8. An unjust law is itself a species of violence. Arrest for its breach is more so. Now the law of nonviolence says that violence should be resisted not by counter-violence but by nonviolence. This I do by breaking the law and by peacefully submitting to arrest and imprisonment. - Mahatma Gandhi

9. Couldn't help but make me feel ashamed to live in a land where justice is a game. - Bob Dylan

10. Justice, like beauty, is in the eye of the beholder. Some see an innocent victim. Others will see evil incarnate getting exactly what's deserved. - Emily Thorne

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma