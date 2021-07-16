World Day for International Justice 2021: The day usually tends to bring together all those who support justice while promoting the rights of the victims, also help in preventing crimes of the natures which threaten the peace, security, and well-being of the world as a whole.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: World Day for International Justice, also known as International Criminal Justice Day or International Justice Day, marks the significance of bringing justice for the victims of mass crimes, war crimes, crimes against humanity and acts of genocide.

World Day for International Justice 2021: Significance

17 July is celebrated as World Day for International Justice because this day is the anniversary of the adoption of the Rome Statute in 1998. With the help of this treaty, the International Criminal Court (ICC) was established in The Hague, Netherlands.

The Rome Statute of International Criminal Court of Justice establishes the court's functions, jurisdiction and structure while defining eleven broad crimes against humanity, namely, extermination, murder, enslavement, torture, imprisonment, rape, forced abortions and other sexual violence, persecution on political, religious, racial and gender grounds, the forcible transfer of populations, the enforced disappearance of persons and the inhumane act of intentional natures.

Since 1998, about 139 countries have signed the Court's treaty and nearly 80 States, representative of every region of the world, have ratified it.

World Day for International Justice 2021: Theme

