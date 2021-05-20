Take a look at the four goals of the UNESCO Convention on the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions. Scroll down to know the details about this day.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development is observed globally on May 21 every year. The special day is an occasion to introduce the richness of the world's cultures and highlight the significance of cultural diversity. For peace, stability and development, bridging the gap between cultures was felt very necessary. To live together in harmony, people around the world must understand the importance of cultural diversity.

Origin and Purpose

After a terrorist attack in 2001 and destruction of Buddha statue of Bamyan in Afghanistan, the United Nations Educational Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) adopted this day as 'Universal Declaration on Cultural Diversity'. In December 2002, the UN General Assembly (UNGA) in its resolution 57/249 announced May 21 to be The World Day for Cultural Diversity for Dialogue and Development, recognizing the need to "enhance the potential of culture as a means of achieving prosperity, sustainable development and global peaceful co-existence."

The four goals of the UNESCO Convention on the Protection and Promotion of the Diversity of Cultural Expressions adopted on 20 October 2005:

-Support sustainable systems of governance for culture

-Achieve a balanced flow of cultural goods and services and increase mobility of artists and cultural professionals

-Integrate culture in sustainable development frameworks

-Promote human rights and fundamental freedoms

UNESCO appeals to member states and societies to organise conference, concert etc to understand the value of cultural diversity.

Events till now

Racha Arodeaky, Fadhel Messaoudi and Shahrokh Moshkin Ghalan- Cultural Divinity Concert.

What Is The Fate Of Public Art- International conference May 19, 2011 to May 20, 2011.

Do One Thing For Diversity and Inclusion- For support, United Nations Alliance of Civilisation UNESCO invites everyone to join this every year.

Impact of COVID-19 in the cultural sector

The impact is felt all around the world in social economic and political field as well. The most affected sector is cultural tourist sector. The creative and cultural industries, contribute to global economy and create a big number of jobs worldwide. This crisis is deepening the inequalities and cultural professionals are highly affected. During COVID-19 the cultural diversity crisis has reached its distressing state of uncertainty.

UNESCO has launched a weekly "Culture and COVID-19: Impact and Response Tracker" to provide an overview of the rapidly evolving situation.

