New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: In a series of ongoing festivals, a special day, World Day For Audiovisual Heritage 2021 is here. This day is celebrated to spread awareness about preserving audiovisual documents which are considered as a heritage in the world of digitalization. This is because a lot of information of what world from all over has been saved in the audiovisual form of documents which are priceless.

World Day for Audiovisual Heritage 2021: Date

This day is celebrated on October 27 annually.

World Day for Audiovisual Heritage: Significance

World Day for Audiovisual Heritage started getting recognition for preserving the cultural, linguistic and social knowledge and history of the world. It came into consideration by UNESCO which decided that the special day will be celebrated on October 27.

World Day for Audiovisual Heritage: History

The World Day for Audiovisual Heritage aka WDAH was established by the 21st General Conference, of the Recommendation for the Safeguarding and Preservation of Moving Images in the year 1980. But it officially came into existence when UNESCO declared the that it will be celebrated on October 27 from 2005.

World Day for Audiovisual Heritage: Theme

Just like other special days, World Day for Audiovisual Heritage too has different themes every year. This time, the theme for WDAH is 'Your Window to the World' which stands for audiovisual heritage being a source of knowledge and history of the world.

World Day for Audiovisual Heritage: Celebration

On this day, local programs, seminars, events, panels and more are set up in multiple organisations to raise awareness about the special day. People in many parts of the world get together and discuss the importance of preserving audiovisual heritage.

