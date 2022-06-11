New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Child labour is one of the most prominent issues that our country faces. The term child labour refers to the work that is mentally, physically, socially, or morally dangerous and harmful to children. The term also emphasises the fact that any work which interferes with a child's schooling is considered child labour. In India, forcefully making children below the age to work is considered a crime, and action can be taken. In order to create awareness regarding child labour, people across the globe observe World Day Against Child Labour, also known as Anti-Child Labour Day on June 12 every year. The day aims to create awareness regarding the plight of child labor and many campaigns are also run to help them.

History of World Day Against Child Labour

Back in 2002, the International Labor Organization (ILO) launched World Day Against Child Labour in order to take action to remove the issue of child labour. Child labour is one such issue that snatches the dreams of millions of kids. Every kid has the right to study and fulfill their dreams.

Significance of World Day Against Child Labour 2022:

On this day, several protests are taken in order to shed light on the development of children and protect the right to education and dignified life for the children. It is also our day-to-day duty to ensure that no single child should be exploited. Every child deserves a better life and a good standard of living.

Theme of World Day Against Child Labour 2022:

This year's theme is set as "Universal Social Protection to End Child Labour". The theme focuses on the investment in social protection systems and schemes to establish solid social protection floors and protect children from child labour. Over a period of time, there has been a significant reduction in cases of child labour.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen