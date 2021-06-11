World Day Against Child Labour 2021: This day encourages people to speak against this social evil practice and educate the parents that employing a child is morally and illegally wrong.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: World Day Against Child Labour 2021 is observed annually on June 12, 2021, to create awareness across the globe about the practice of hiring minor children for labour. This day encourages people to speak against this social evil practice and educate the parents of these kids that employing a child is morally and illegally wrong. This day was recognised in 2002 by the International Labour Organisation (ILO) of the United Nations. The ILO focuses on the right to education for all children across the globe, regardless of their race, economic condition or caste.

World Day Against Child Labour 2021 Quotes

Child slavery is a crime against humanity. Humanity itself is at stake here. A lot of work remains, but I will see the end of child labour in my lifetime - Kailash Satyarthi

Child labour perpetuates poverty, unemployment, illiteracy, population growth, and other social problems. – Nobel prize winner Kailash Satyarthi

If we are to teach real peace in this world, and if we are to carry on a real war against war, we shall have to begin with the children. – Mahatma Gandhi

Every child comes with the message that God is not yet discouraged of man - Rabindranath Tagore

Children are like wet cement whatever falls on them makes an impression: Haim Ginott, child psychologist

Safety and security don’t just happen, they are the result of collective consensus and public investment. We owe our children, the most vulnerable citizens in our society, a life free of violence and fear - Nelson Mandela, Former President of South Africa

The best way to make children good is to make them happy: Oscar Wilde, author and poet

Let us sacrifice our today so that our children can have a better tomorrow. – A. P. J. Abdul Kalam

Children are our most valuable resource - Herbert Hoover, 31st President of the United States

You can’t regulate child labour. You can’t regulate slavery. Some things are just wrong. – Michael Moore

The soul is healed by being with children: Fyodor Dostoyevsky, Russian novelist and philosopher

Children are likely to live up to what you believe of them - Lady Bird Johnson, Former First Lady of the United States

Children need models rather than critics - Joseph Joubert, French moralist

Children are great imitators. So give them something great to imitate - Anonymous

World Day Against Child Labour 2021 Messages

“On the occasion of World Day Against Child Labour, let us join hands against this crime which kills the joy of living for children and makes this world a dark place.”

A country can only develop if it first develops a bright future for its children because the ultimate test of a moral society is the kind of world that it leaves to its children. Let's all together put an end to child labour!

“No matter how rich we are, we can never be happy because seeing a child as a labourer hurts every soul…. Let us stand against Child Labour.”

“We all have the power to make whatever contributions we can to have these children go to school and learn things for a happier tomorrow…. Happy World Day Against Child Labour.”

“For a prosperous future, we need to send all the children to school today…. Warm wishes on World Day Against Child Labour.”

“Each and every child deserves a childhood and no one in this world has the power to take that away from them.”

“We must show a child all the love and care and must save every child from child labour because by no means it is fair…. Happy World Day Against Child Labour!!!! “

“Child Labour is a crime and it is the duty of each one of us to raise our voices against it to make this world a better place to live…. Happy World Day Against Child Labour!!!”

“It is our responsibility to handle children with love, care and affection and to protect them from child labour…. Warm wishes on World Day Against Child Labour.”

“Let us stand against the social issue of child labour and save the childhood of many children. Warm wishes on World Day Against Child Labour Day.”

“The occasion of World Day Against Child Labour Day reminds us that there are many children out there who are crying for help. Let us put an end to child labour.”

“Child labour has taken away the innocence and beauty of childhood and we must come together to protect children. Happy World Day Against Child Labour Day.”

World Day Against Child Labour 2021 Slogans

“Don’t Be Wild, Don’t Force Work On A Child.”

“A child’s childhood is for learning, don’t use their childhood for earning.”

“A child’s hand is too precious to be doing work; they look good holding a mighty pencil.”

“Children are supposed to be going to school; they don’t look good with a hand full of tools.”

“Every time child labour is practised, an innocent childhood has vanished.”

“Do a Favour, Avoid Child Labour.”

“Let’s put aside our greed, not work, but education is what every child needs.”

“Children should fill their mind instead of filling their pockets.”

“Give your girl child pencil, but not to wash utensil.”

“At a time when they need education, child labour is real destruction.”

“It’s time to stop child labour and start child care.”

“There is no reason, there is no excuse, Child labour is Child Abuse so Stop ASAP.”

“For a better Nation, Stop Child Exploitation.”

“It is a Shame, It is a Disgrace to Have Kids Work in the Workplace.”

“Child in Pain is No Gain!”

“Small hands can handle a pen better. Lend your support to abolish child labour.”

“Put the Child in Class Not in Glass.”

“The World revolves around the children. Childrens’ future revolves around education. Stop Child Labor.”

