New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: World Cotton Day is observed on October 7th every year. This day is marked as a global celebration for cotton and its related material, from raw cotton to fabric and beyond. The day celebrates the importance of cotton and aims to acknowledge its benefits.

Cotton is used to make clothes and the material is used in almost every cloth to make it more comfortable, breathable and light. As the special day has arrived know its history, significance, and theme for this year.

World Cotton Day 2021: History

This special day was launched by World Trade Organisation (WTO) in 2019. The day was launched as an initiative by four sub-Saharan African cotton-producing states- Benin, Burkina Faso, Chad, and Mali. They sent a proposal to United Nations General Assembly on August 30, for the establishment of a World Cotton Day, which underlined the importance of cotton as a worldwide resource.

On the day that year, the WTO Secretariat organized the event in collaboration with several other secretariats of the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO). Which includes the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD), the ITC, and the International Cotton Advisory Committee (ICAC). In the event, many high-level officials, ministers, delegates, and cotton Industry related people participated to celebrate the day.

World Cotton Day 2021: Significance

The day is observed every year on October 7th with an aim to raise awareness about the cotton sector and acknowledge its role in economic development, international trade, and poverty alleviation this is the only agricultural crop to provide both food and fiber. This day provides an opportunity to promote the world resource and motivate people to conserve the crop.

World Cotton Day 2021: Theme

The theme of World Cotton Day 2021 is "Cotton for Good". Under this theme, it is marked that there are several wonderful things that cotton brings to our lives which are food, fiber, employment and it also contributes to saving the environment from plastics.

Posted By: Ashita Singh