New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: World Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease Day is annually celebrated on November 17 to raise awareness among people about this chronic inflammatory lung condition. Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary is a disease that obstructs air flows from the lungs, hampering one's ability to carry out daily chores with ease. This year, the theme of the special day is “Healthy Lungs – Never More Important”.

As the day is around the corner, we have brought you detailed information regarding Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease (COPD). Check out below:

Causes of COPD

The main cause of COPD is smoking, but non-smokers can also be a patient of COPD, such as those exposed to chemicals and fumes in the workplace. Exposure to air pollution and inhaling dust can also cause COPD.

Symptoms of COPD

In the beginning, the symptoms will be mild such as coughing and shortness of breath. However, gradually it starts increasing, such as chest tightness, chronic cough with or without mucus, frequent colds, lack of energy and other respiratory infections. In the later stages, COPD can also cause fatigue, weight loss and swelling of feet, legs or ankles.

How to reduce the risk of COPD?

1. If you are a smoker, then stop smoking, else you may have to face severe consequences.

2. Avoid exposure to secondhand smoke.

3. Avoid exposure to harmful gases or chemicals.

4. Wear a mask if your area has severe air pollution.

5. Do lungs friendly yoga exercises.

6. Eat nutrient-rich foods.

7. Keep your house clean.

Treatment of COPD

A special exercise to strengthen the muscles used for breathing can help in dealing with the disease. However, in severe cases, a lung transplant or surgery may be recommended to help improve lung function. Most important, avoid self-medication and only take medicines prescribed by the doctor. Also, take inhalers regularly as prescribed by your physician.

