New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: World COPD day will be observed on November 18, this year, with an aim to raise awareness, share knowledge, and discuss ways to reduce the burden of Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease across the world.

COPD is a group of progressive lung diseases that obstruct airflow and results in symptoms such as chronic cough, wheezing, shortness of breath, among others. As the disease progresses, it hampers one's ability to carry out day-to-day tasks. Over 65 million people across the world are affected by this chronic disease.

Theme

The theme for this year's World COPD Day is 'Living Well with COPD - Everybody, Everywhere', according to Global Initiative for Chronic Obstructive Lung Disease (GOLD) -- an organisation that works with health care professionals and public health officials around the world to spread awareness about COPD.

In a statement, GOLD said that their aim for the World COPD Day 2020 is to send a positive message to both patients and providers that while COPD does not have a cure, there are ways they can actively live well.

History and Significance

The first World COPD Day was organised in 2002 and since then has been observed on the third Wednesday of November annually. Various activities are organised every year by health care professionals and educators in over 50 countries to spread awareness about the disease.

In 2019, the theme of World COPD Day was "All Together to End COPD" and called upon people to come together to share their experience and knowledge of the disease as a way to raise more awareness about it.

