New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Each year on March 15, World Consumer Rights day is celebrated to highlight the power of consumers and their rights for a fair, safe and sustainable marketplace for everyone. It is an annual occasion for celebration and solidarity within the international consumer movement. On this day, people across the globe promote the basic rights of all consumers, demanding that those rights are respected and protected, and protesting about the market abuses and social injustices which undermine them.

The inspiration of the day was given by US President John F Kennedy and a special message was sent by him to the US Congress on 15 March 1962 in which he formally addressed the issue of consumer rights.

"Consumers by definition include us all. They are the largest economic group, affecting and affected by almost every public and private economic decision. Yet they are the only important group… whose views are often not heard," said John F Kennedy

World Consumer Rights Day Theme 2022

Consumers International on Monday announced the theme for World Consumer Rights Day 2022 is "Fair Digital Finance". The global consumer advocacy movement will call for fair digital finance for consumers everywhere.

Last year the theme for World Consumer Rights Day was 'Tackling Plastic Pollution' and in 2020 it was 'The Sustainable Consumer'.

As the special day has arrived here are some Rights that are given to consumers in India.

World Consumer Rights Day 2022: Right Given to Consumers in India

Right to Safety

Consumers have the right to be protected against the marketing of goods and services which are hazardous to life, health and property, this right is of paramount importance to ensure a safe and secure life of all citizens. This right also includes concern for consumers’ long term interests as well as for their current needs.

Right to Information

Right to Information sees that the consumer gets proper information about the quality, quantity, purity, standard, and price of goods or services. Through this, the consumer can protect himself against many malpractices. Thus the producer has the responsibility to supply all the relevant information.

Right to Choice

Every consumer has the right to choose the goods or services as per their choice and likings. The right to choose means an assurance of availability, ability and access to a variety of products and services at a just or fair price.

Right to be Heard or Right to Representation

The consumer has the right to be heard or the right to advocate his interest. If a consumer has been exploited or wants to file any complaint against the product or service then he has the right to be heard and be assured to get redressal.

Right to Seek Redressal

The right to redressal includes compensation in the form of money or replacement of goods or repair of defects in the goods. This right ensures the proper satisfaction on the side of consumers. redressal forums are set up by the government and available at the national level and state level.

Right to Consumer Education

According to this right, it is the right of consumers to get the knowledge of all the consumer rights proclaimed by the government of India. This right has special provisions for illiterate consumers as they often get exploited due to unawareness of redressal schemes.

Posted By: Ashita Singh