New Delhi | Jagran Entertainment Desk: Coconut oil has been an indispensable feature in most Indian households for many years, most commonly used as a beauty solution passed on from generation to generation. However, this versatile fruit has been rightly hailed as nature’s superfood due to its myriad health benefits.

Virgin coconut oil is obtained from the fresh, matured kernel of the coconut by natural means, without the use of heat. Using the cold pressing technique of extraction, cold pressed virgin coconut oil has a good taste and smell and essentially preserves the natural goodness of the oil, say experts.

Therefore, on the special day dedicated to coconut called, the World Coconut Day 2021, here we are with a list of health benefits possessed by virgin coconut oil. Take a look

Improves the immune system

The important Medium Chain Fatty Acid (MCFA’s) present in coconut oil are Lauric acid, Caprylic acid and Capric acid, together they help improve the immune system of the body. Lauric acid and its monoglyceride are effective in destroying a wide variety of lipid-coated bacteria by disintegrating their lipid membranes. Monolaurin functions as an anti-virus that targets eloped viruses by dissolving the protective lipids surrounding it.

Improves weight control

Virgin coconut oil is an oil source containing a high concentration of Medium Chain Triglycerides (MCTs) which have shown beneficial effects on weight management. Research suggests that regular consumption of virgin coconut oil reduces food cravings and thereby helps trim abdominal fat, this in turn aids in weight management.

Boosts energy

The unique combination of fatty acids that is MCFAs have a powerful effect on metabolism, they are easy to absorb and pass through the blood and into the liver which is then converted into energy. The oil turns into monolaurin which is an anti-microbial agent, regulating bad bacteria and supports good bacteria in the gut.

Improves hair quality

A well-established fact, coconut oil is long known for its health properties and also can be used for topical application- one that nourishes our hair! With anti-microbial properties, coconut oil contains lauric acid and fatty acids that helps in strengthening the hair, and conditions the scalp. A coconut oil massage stimulates blood flow to the hair follicles which assist in hair growth naturally.

Moisturises your skin naturally

Coconut oil has been a popular ingredient in many beauty products and is a staple for many beauty conscious women across the world. Virgin coconut oil extracted using cold pressing technique has a mild aroma and is rich in medium chain fatty acids making it an effective moisturizer for the face and body. It is naturally antibacterial, anti-fungal which also helps make the skin smooth.

