New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: World Civil Defence Day 2022 is celebrated across the world on March 1 annually. The World Civil Defence Day aims to make people more aware of the critical role of civil defence plays in disaster recovery and promotes awareness among the citizens about preparation, avoidance, and self-protection.

The day was integrated by the International Civil Defence Organisation (ICDO) in 1990. Civil Defence Day portrays honour and prestige and signifies the importance of civil protection. The International Civil Defence Organisation (ICDO) is an intergovernmental organisation that contributes to the development and safety of citizens while safeguarding infrastructure and the surroundings.

World Civil Defence Day 2022: History and Significance

The day was initiated by the International Civil Defense Organization to pay tribute to the efforts of national services responsible for the fight against disasters. The International Civil Defense Organization, or I.C.D.O., has its origins in the Association of Geneva Zones, which was founded by Surgeon-General George Saint-Paul in 1931.

After seeing the effects of war on the population, Saint-Paul wanted to create safety zones where civilians could seek refuge in times of war. Civil defense, or civil protection, is all about protecting citizens from natural disasters by teaching them to protect themselves through knowledge of prevention, preparation, response, evacuation, and recovery skills.

In 1972, the member-states of the I.C.D.O. approved the current constitution of the organization, which entered into force on March 1 of the same year.

World Civil Defence Day 2022 Theme:

Every year, the I.C.D.O. selects a theme to guide the activities of World Civil Defense Day. In 2019, it was “Children’s safety, our responsibility” while in the year 2021 it was Civil Defence and the first aider in every home. In 2022, the theme is ‘Uniting the world’s leading industry specialists for the safety & security of future generations.’

Posted By: Ashita Singh