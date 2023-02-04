World Cancer Day 2023: 7 Silent Signs And Symptoms Of Cancer That You Must Not Ignore

EVERY YEAR, on February 04, World Cancer Day is observed worldwide to raise awareness of cancer as a public health issue and to strengthen actions towards improving access to quality care and treatment. According to World Health Organisation, cancer is one of the leading causes of death worldwide, accounting for nearly 10 million deaths in 2020. The most common cancers are breast, lung, colon and rectum and prostate cancers.

World Cancer Day is a global initiative led by the Union of International Cancer Control (UICC) to face and curb one of the greatest challenges to health across the world. Therefore, to raise awareness about this deadly disease, we bring you a compiled list of some silent signs and symptoms of cancer that one must never ignore.

1. Persistent Cough

Having a persistent cough is one of the early signs of lung cancer before cancer has spread beyond your lungs. According to Healthline, a cough associated with a cold or respiratory infection generally goes away in a week or so, but a constant cough that lingers can be a symptom of lung cancer.

2. Lump Or Swelling In Any Part Of The Body

According to the American Cancer Society, signs and symptoms of cancer depend on where the cancer is, how big it is, and how much it affects nearby organs or tissues. If cancer has spread (metastasized), signs or symptoms may appear in different parts of the body. Persistent lumps or swelling in any part of your body should be taken seriously. While not every lump can be a sign of cancer, painless to touch and sudden swelling may indicate an early sign of the disease.

3. Change In Bowel Movements

According to the UK National Health Services (NHS), a person diagnosed with bowel cancer develops several symptoms including a persistent change in bowel habits. It may cause the patient to go to the toilet more often and pass looser stools, usually together with blood on or in their stools.

4. Unexplained Weight Loss

Weight is considered one of the common symptoms among people with cancer, It may be one of the first early visible signs of the disease. Around 40% of people say they had unexplained weight loss when they were first diagnosed with cancer. Weight loss associated with cancer may be different from other types of weight loss.

5. Pain And Discomfort

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, pain is another symptom that can be caused by a multitude of health issues, most of which are not cancer. But persistent pain can also hint at an underlying disease. Cancer can cause pain in numerous different ways such as a mass or tumour pushing on other areas of the body.

6. Blood In Urine

According to the National Health Service, blood in your urine is the most common symptom of bladder cancer. The medical name for blood in your urine is haematuria and it's usually painless. You may notice streaks of blood in your urine or the blood may turn your urine brown. The blood isn't always noticeable and it may come and go.

7. Difficulty In Swallowing Food

The American Cancer Society advocates that most people with oesophagal cancer are diagnosed because they have symptoms. It's rare for people without symptoms to be diagnosed with this cancer. When it does happen, the cancer is usually found by accident because of tests done for other medical problems. Most oesophagal cancers do not cause symptoms until they have reached an advanced stage when they are harder to treat.

