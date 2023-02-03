World Cancer Day 2023: 10 Motivational Quotes To Help Spread Awareness On This Day

World Cancer Day 2023: It is an important day that marks the day for raising awareness regarding cancer across the world (Image Credits: Freepik)

WORLD CANCER Day is an international day that is observed on February 04 to raise awareness of cancer as one of the deadliest diseases and encourage its prevention, treatment and early detection. This day aims to promote awareness of cancer as a public health issue and to strengthen actions towards improving access to quality care and screening. It originated in the year 2000 at the first World Summit Against Cancer, which was held in France, Paris. This summit was attended by various members of cancer organizations and prominent government leaders from across the world. On this special occasion of World Cancer Day, we bring you some inspirational and motivational quotes to share with your family and friends in order to spread awareness about this day and the disease.

Motivational Quotes To Share With Family And Friends

"Cancer cannot cripple love; it cannot shatter hope, it cannot conquer the spirit."

"Cancer is a marathon – you can't look at the finish line. You take it moment by moment, sometimes breath by breath, other times step by step." - Sarah Betz Bucciero

"Surviving a day with Cancer is an achievement, so hold on and make your way out of it like a fighter."

"We have two options, medically and emotionally: give up or fight like hell." – Lance Armstrong.

"Cancer is a part of life that may or may not enter your life. Don't take it as the full stop; rather, take it as a comma and start a new beginning."

"Having Cancer doesn't mean it is the ending, have the authority and fight your way out with a big bright smile and warrior's heart."

"Love and laughter are two of the most important universal cancer treatments on the planet. Overdose on them." – Tanya Masse.

"Cancer can touch you, but not your soul; neither your thoughts nor your heart." – Vikrmn.

"Having Cancer does make you try to be better at everything you do and enjoy every moment. It changes you forever. But it can be a positive change." – Jaclyn Smith.

"Courage doesn't always roar. Sometimes courage is the little voice at the end of the day that says I'll try again tomorrow."

"It's possible not just to survive but to thrive and to live a healthy, wonderful life again." - Erika Evans, Cancer Survivor.

"The wish for healing has always been half of health." - Lucius Annaeus Seneca