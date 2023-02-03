World Cancer Day 2023: Date, History, Significance, Theme And Other Details Of The Day

CANCER IS one of the leading causes of death worldwide, accounting for nearly 10 million deaths in 2020. It is a group of diseases which involves abnormal cell growth with the potential to invade or spread to other parts of the body. This disease begins when genetic changes interfere with the orderly process. According to American Cancer Society Journals, each issue of cancer strives to be comprehensive, spanning the breadth of oncology disciplines and providing something for everyone involved in cancer research. There are numerous types of cancers originating from various parts of the body such as skin cancer, prostate cancer, lung cancer, breast cancer, and colorectal cancer among others. On February 04, World Cancer Day is observed to promote awareness of cancer as a public health issue and aims to strengthen actions towards improving the access to quality care, screening and treatment of the disease.

World Cancer Day 2023: History

The important event of World Cancer Day came into existence on February 04, 2000, during the World Cancer Conference for the New Millennium in Paris, France. It was made official at the first World Summit Against Cancer in 2000, which was attended by members of cancer organizations and prominent government leaders from across the world. A document titled the ‘Charter of Paris Against Cancer,’ featuring 10 articles, was signed, outlining a global commitment to improving the facilitation and quality of life of cancer patients.

World Cancer Day 2023: Significance

Cancer has various types ranging from skin to breast cancer among the top five cancer throughout the world. These numerous types of cancer are symbolised with different colours and symbols to promote awareness and promote the fight against it. For example, the orange ribbon is for spreading awareness regarding cancer in children, whereas, the pink ribbon is globally associated with breast cancer awareness. On this special occasion, several events take place around the globe to bring individuals, communities and organizations together. This day is a powerful reminder that those diagnosed with cancer are not alone and we all share an equal responsibility in reducing the global impact of this disease.

World Cancer Day 2023: Theme

This year's theme marks the second year of the campaign "Close The Care Gap" which is all about understanding the inequities in cancer care and taking action to make the necessary progress to address them.