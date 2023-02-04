World Cancer Day 2023: 5 Common Myths About The Disease That You Probably Believed To Be True

WORLD CANCER Day is observed on February 04 worldwide to raise awareness about the diagnosis, early detection and treatment of the disease. Cancer is a generic term for a large group of diseases that can affect any part of the body. According to World Health Organisation (WHO), cancer is one of the leading causes of death worldwide, accounting for nearly 10 million deaths in 2020. Each year, approximately 400,000 children develop cancer. The most common cancers vary between countries, cervical cancer being the most common in 23 countries across the world.

With so much varied information available on the internet nowadays, rectifying which one is correct and false is quite a task. There are numerous popular myths about cancer that many of us believe to be true. Therefore, on this special day of World Cancer Day, we bring you a compiled list of myths about cancer that we believe to be true but are not.

1. Antiperspirants Or Deodorants Can Cause Breast Cancer

Various reports suggest that products such as deodorants and antiperspirants contain some harmful substances such as aluminum compounds and parabens that can be absorbed through the skin or enter the body through nicks caused by shaving. However, there is no scientific evidence linking the use of underarm antiperspirants or deodorants with breast cancer.

2. People Who Have Cancer Should Not Eat Sugar, Since It Can Cause Cancer To Grow Faster

According to Mayo Clinic, this misconception may be based on a misunderstanding of positron emission tomography (PET) scans, which use a small amount of radioactive tracer. All tissues in the body absorb some of this tracer, but tissues that are using more energy including cancer cells absorb greater amounts. For this reason, some people have concluded that cancer cells grow faster on sugar, typically a form of glucose. There is some evidence that consuming large amounts of sugar is associated with an increased risk of certain cancers, including esophageal cancer. Eating too much sugar can also lead to weight gain and increase the risk of obesity and diabetes, which may increase the risk of cancer.

3. Cancer Is Contagious

According to the American Cancer Society, close contact or things like s*x, kissing, touching, sharing meals, or breathing the same air cannot spread cancer. Cancer cells from someone with cancer are not able to live in the body of another healthy person. Although cancer itself is not contagious, some germs can play a role in the development of certain types of cancer.

4. Smartphones Can Cause Cancer

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) states that there is no scientific evidence on cell phones cause cancer. Numerous studies of cell phone radiation and cancer have been conducted over the years to address the issue, but none have been definitive.

5. Cancer Is A Death Sentence

The word Cancer itself is fearful and gives chills down the spine. Though it is a deadly disease, however, there are advanced treatments and early detection therapies for this disease that can help cure a patient. There are several new developments in cancer treatments which enable patients to live a longer and better quality of life.

