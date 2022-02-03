New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: There is no doubt about the fact that cancer is one of the deadliest diseases and when cancer cells develop in one's body, they can disturb proper functioning of the organs. This can result in reduced oxygen supply and a buildup of waste products which can also lead to death.

Considering the all-important nature of the disease, World Cancer Day is observed annually on February 4 with the intention to increase global awareness of cancer. It originated in the year 2000 at the first World Summit Against Cancer, which was held in Paris. At this meeting, leaders of government agencies and cancer organizations from around the world signed the Charter of Paris Against Cancer, a document containing 10 articles that outlined a cooperative global commitment to improving the quality of life of cancer patients and to the continued investment in and advancement of cancer research, prevention, and treatment.

Here are some inspirational messages and quotes to share with your family and friends to spread awareness about the disease:

Messages:

1. Sending all my prayers to you on this cancer day. I hope you have a healthy life.

2. Cancer doesn’t mean the end of life. So, never give up. Keep fighting!

3. Best wishes on world cancer day to all the fighters and cancer survivors. May God bless you all.

4. Never let Cancer take over you. You are one in a billion and make the best use of your life with your willpower. Best wishes for World Cancer Day.

5. Enjoy every little thing that life has set for you and fight for the things you want to. Be healthy and inspire others to be healthy to have a cancer-free life.

Quotes:

1. “Cancer is not death sentence, but rather it is life sentence; it pushes one to live.” – Marcia Smith

2. "We have two options, medically and emotionally: give up or fight like hell." – Lance Armstrong

3. "Love and laughter are two of the most important universal cancer treatments on the planet. Overdose on them." – Tanya Masse

4. "You know, once you've stood up to cancer, everything else feels like a pretty easy fight." – David H. Koch

5. "Having Cancer does make you try to be better at everything you do and enjoy every moment. It changes you forever. But it can be a positive change." – Jaclyn Smith

Posted By: Sugandha Jha