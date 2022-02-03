New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every year on February 04 people across the world observe World Cancer Day in order to create awareness about cancer and the prejudices associated with it. World Cancer Day is declared as a “global uniting initiative" by the Union of International Cancer Control (UICC). The initiative refers that people across the globe are being urged to come together and battle the condition with the help of early detection, care, emotional support.

World Cancer Day: History

World Cancer Day came into existence on February 04, 2000, during the World Cancer Conference for the New Millennium in Paris, France. Koichiro Matsuura, who was the Director of UNESCO during that time along with French President Jacques Chirac decided to celebrate the day on February 04. Every year since then, people across the world observe World Cancer Day with a different theme.

World Cancer Day: Significance

The main aim of the day is to raise awareness and reduce the social stigma associated with the condition. Cancer is now the world’s second leading cause of mortality. Several events are planned on this day in the world, where people talk about the disease and give emotional support to the people who are battling the disease. The main purpose of observing the day is to educate people about cancer and its early detection and how to fight the disease.

World Cancer Day 2022: Theme

The theme of World Cancer Day 2022 is 'Close the Care Gap'. The main aim of the initiative is to motivate reform and inspire action, even after World Cancer Day. The campaign is a multilevel campaign and focuses on more exposure and interaction, as well as more opportunities to raise awareness about the condition. The theme ‘Close the Care Gap’ revolves around identifying and recognising global disparities in cancer care.

Posted By: Mallika Mehzabeen