New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: World Cancer Day is observed every year on the 4th of February. The day aims at creating awareness against the life-threatening disease Cancer and the prejudices associated with it. The day came into existence in the year 2000, during the World Cancer Conference for the New Millennium in Paris, France.

Cancer is the world’s second leading cause of mortality and there is no real medicine other than the chemotherapies and treatment that is given to the patients only to extend any further spread of the uncontrollable cell in them. Till today, numerous studies have only claimed that the majority of cancer is attributed due to genetic defects. No food or nutrients can completely cancel the cancer cells. But there is food that can fight the disease and may lower the risk of infection with Cancer.

This World Cancer Day, we have brought you some scientifically documented cancer-fighting foods that can help in cancer prevention, recovery, and management of the disease.

Here are the Top 5 Cancer-fighting Foods that one should add to their diet:

Apples

An apple a day keeps the doctor away, the phrase literally rings fairly as the fruit contains polyphenols and it is beneficial in fighting cancer-like properties.

Polyphenols are plant-based compounds that may prevent inflammation, cardiovascular disease, and infections. It is also suggested that polyphenols possess anticancer and tumor-fighting properties.

Mushrooms

As per several scientific types of research, it is suggested that mushrooms are beneficial against cancer. Using cancer-fighting properties, mushrooms are used as an ingredient in many medicine supplements. They are highly anti-inflammatory food and do not give tumors the fuel to work. they also help in DNA protection.

Carrots

This vegetable alone contains several essential nutrients including vitamin K, vitamin A, and antioxidants. it also contains igh amounts of beta-carotene and several studies have hinted that beta-carotene plays a vital role in supporting the immune system and may prevent certain types of cancer. Carrots are used in reduction in the risk of breast and prostate cancer.

Cruciferous vegetables

Leafy veggies such as kale, broccoli, cabbage, cauliflower, Brussel sprouts, mustard greens/seeds, and radish are magic. they are rich in sulforaphane, antioxidants, and choline. It helps in powerful immune-boosting and scientifically studied they are an anticancer group of veggies.

Kiwis

Kiwis are infused with rich nutrients. It helps in DNA repair and consists of vitamin c. Vitamin C is an essential food during chemotherapy and radiation. Include this fruit in your diet to fight any cancer-like properties building in your body.

Posted By: Ashita Singh