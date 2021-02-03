As World Cancer Day 2021 is around the corner we bring to you some inspiring collection of quotes and messages to share among your family and friends.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: World Cancer Day 2021 is observed on February 4 every year to spread awareness about the fatal disease globally. It is the global initiative led by UICC to inspire change and reduce the global impact of cancer. Cancer is the second leading cause of death globally and the top cancers that affect the Indian population most are lung, neck, cervical, breast, head and colorectal cancer.

This year the theme of World Cancer Day is 'Together all our actions matter' which means our actions make a great impact not just on the people around us but also globally. We all wish that soon world is healthier and brighter without cancer, however, this can only be achieved when we will come together.

Now as World Cancer Day 2021 is around the corner we bring to you some inspiring collection of quotes and messages to share among your family and friends. Also, you can share it on your WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram status to spread awareness among the people around you.

World Cancer Day 2021 Quotes

You know, once you've stood up to cancer, everything else feels like a pretty easy fight- David H.Koch

Cancer is a word, not a sentence- John Diamon

You can be a victim of cancer or survivor of cancer. It's a mindset- Dave Pelzer

Cancer is WAY too serious to be taken seriously all the time- Tanya Masse

You beat cancer by how you live, why you live and in the manner in which you live- Stuart Scott

When you get to the end of the rope, tie a knot at the end and stick to it until you can.

If you have a scar that means you have lived your life…. Because they have an issue to discuss.

Courage is not a lack of fear but a sense of accomplishment

World Cancer Day 2021 Status

“Never let this disease control you or your life because you are empowered to deal with all… issues. We wish you an inspiring cancer day. ”

“Let’s make more sense in World Cancer Day by building more awareness about it…. Let’s eradicate cancer for the rest of our lives !!!! ”

“The fact is that more people are fighting Cancer and living on it than compared to people dying from it…. Never give up hope. ”

“Cancer not only kills a person but also kills family happiness… Don’t let it ruin your loved ones.”

“Cancer is like any other challenge we face in our lives and we should never give up…. Let’s fight and win. ”

“The sad thing is that these days we often hear the word and the good thing is that we will end it one day.”

“On World Cancer Day, let us promise never to give up or let anyone else contribute to this disease.”

World Cancer Day 2021 Messages

“The fact is that more people fight the Cancer and live beyond it compared to the people who die with it…. Never lose on your hopes.”

“Let us add more meaning to World Cancer Day by creating more awareness about it…. Let us end Cancer from all our lives!!!!”

“Never let the disease control you or your life because you are gifted with willpower to fight against all the odds…. Wishing you an inspirational Cancer Day.”

“Cancer not only kills the person but also kills the happiness in the family… Don’t let it ruin your loved ones.”

World Cancer Day 2021 Wishes

“It is always good to hold on to our health so that we can stay away from cancer. We wish you a wonderful World Cancer Day. ”

"Warm wishes for World Cancer Day. The battle we must all fight to make this world a healthier place to live. "

“Cancer is killing our society and our future so we need to defeat it with all our might. We wish you a wonderful World Cancer Day. ”

“Raising awareness about cancer is one way to control the spread of the disease. We wish you a wonderful World Cancer Day. ”

“The world will be a better place to live without cancer. I wish you the best cancer day in the world. ”

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv