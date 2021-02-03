World Cancer Day 2021: World Cancer Day will be observed on February 4 with an aim to raise awareness and reduce stigma about the disease which remains the second leading cause of death globally.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: World Cancer Day will be observed on February 4 with an aim to raise awareness and reduce stigma about the disease which remains the second leading cause of death globally. The UN-recognised day is led by Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) -- a Geneva-based non governmental organisation that unites and supports the cancer community across the world. Ahead of World Cancer Day 2021, here's all you need to know about the history, significance and importance of this campaign, as well as its theme for this year.

History

The day was established at the World Cancer Summit for the New Millennium held in France's capital Paris on February 4, 2020. On that day, the then General Director of UNESCO, Koichiro Matsuura and the former French President Jacques Chirac signed the charter of Paris Against Cancer. Since then, the day has been celebrated every year with unique themes.

Significance

The World Cancer Day aims to awareness and reduce stigma about the disease which is today the second leading cause of death globally. The primary aim is to reduce illness and death caused by the disease and end the injustice of preventable suffering caused by it. On this day, hundreds of activities are organised across the world, while the disease becomes a talking point on social media.

Theme

The theme of this year's campaign is 'I Am and I Will'. The theme promotes how a person's actions can be impactful. It signifies that every action matters to fight Cancer. "This year is a reminder of our enduring power of cooperation and collective action. When we choose to come together, we can achieve what we call wish for: A healthier, brighter world without cancer. Together, all of our action matter," read a statement on the official website of World Cancer Day.

