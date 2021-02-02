World Cancer Day is observed on Feb 4 every year to raise awareness on the cancer issues. Read on to know all about this year’s theme 'I am and I will.

According to a report of the World Health Organization (WHO), 1 out of 10 Indians develop cancer and almost 16 million cases of the disease are registered annually. Meanwhile, globally 1 out of 6 people lose their lives due to cancer every year. World Cancer Day is an initiative started by Union for International Cancer Control (UICC) which takes place every February 4. This day is observed annually to spread awareness about the life-threatening disease. Each year the day comes with a theme and this time 2021’s theme is 'I am and I will' which signifies that every action matters to fight cancer. And it also promotes the positive message for the cancer patients to have courage to battle this life-threatening condition. Therefore, on World Cancer Day, we bring you some important information regarding the causes, symptoms, and treatment of the fatal disease. Take a look:

Understanding of cancer

Cancer develops in one’s body when the damaged cells survive rather than getting replaced by new ones. And these extra damaged cells multiply and travel through blood and spread the virus in the whole body.

Causes of cancer

There is not solid cause of developing cancer. But, we need to maintain and safeguard ourselves from certain factors like toxic lifestyle habits to reduce the risk of cancer. Take a look at some of the most common things which increase the chances of developing cancer:

Tobacco: Nicotine found in tobacco can increase your risk of cancer.

Foods: Surprisingly foods which have added preservatives, pesticides and other harmful ingredients can increase the risk of cancer.

Genes: Some types of cancers are heriditary, like breast cancer. If there are some genes that run in your family and are faulty, they may initiate cancer.

Environmental toxins: Exposure to toxic substances like arsenic, benzene, asbestos and more can be dangerous.

Symptoms of cancer

Since there are several types of cancers, the symptoms of each one of them vary. However, there are certain types of cancers which have generic signs which are prominent enough for you to point out. Take a look:

Sudden weight loss

Extreme fatigue

Lump

Changes in bowel and bladder functioning

Severe skin changes

Acute pain

Treatment of Cancer

Although it is the oncologist who decides what treatment will the patient will be going through depending upon the cancer type, but a standard process of treatment includes chemotherapy, radiation therapy, surgery, hormone therapy, stem cells transplant and more.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal