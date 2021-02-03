World Cancer Day 2021 is observed to spread awareness about cancer. Therefore, here we are with a list of some common myths and facts which you need to know.

Cancer is one of the most potentially fatal diseases and 1 out of 6 people lose their lives globally because of the same every year. Therefore, on World Cancer Day, which is observed every Feb 4 annually to raise awareness for the chronic disease, we bring you some important information about cancer. While speaking exclusively with Jagran English cancer expert Dr. Manish Singhal shed some light on the common myths and facts about this dangerous health condition.

Myth: Chemothrapy usually has bad effects

Fact: Hair fall, skin a bit more dark, watering eyes, oral blisters, vomiting and feeling of nausea, change of taste in the mouth, damage lungs (rarely), damage heart (rarely), diarrhea, body aches, muscle aches.

Myth: Chemothrapy is painful

Fact: Not exactly, because painful is said in a very figurative sense not in the literal meaning of it. It is distressing as your body goes through a lot of changes like nausea and the other above mentioned side effects. It is not exactly painful to be vomiting but yes distressful. Painful word is used figuratively. Don’t feel like eating, no taste, feel fatigued it is all distressting for a patient.

Myth: Hair will never grow back after chemotherapy

Fact: That’s incorrect. Mostly hair will regrow. Sometimes we se that patients have more denser hair than they used to have before their chemotherapy.

Myth: A lump in your breast is always breast cancer

Fact: It is actually the other way round. Lump in the breast is 90% of the time non-cancerous while 10% of the time it can be cancerous.

Myth: Pregnant women can’t get cancer treatments

Fact: Pregnant women can get cancer treatment. However, there are risks involved in it to the child and not the mother. Usually the first trimester is avoided, second and the third trimester you can give chemotherapy. This is because maximum organ development of a child has already happened in the first trimester of pregnancy.

Myth: Cancer will always bounce back

Fact: That’s again incorrect. Depending on the stage of the patient and cancer type the cure rates can vary. Stage 1 usually the cure rate for cancer is 80 to 90%. Stage 2 cancer 60 to 80%. 30 to 60% stage 3. Even at stage 4 a few cancers can be cured, especially with immunotherapy about 20% patients can be cured with late stage cancer such as lung cancer, kidney cancer, urinary bladder cancer and even colon cancer. But in case of bounce back many patients may develop new cancers also.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal