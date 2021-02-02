There are many types of cancers, however, out of them, five are mostly found in women especially in India. Take a look look at 5 types of cancer:

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: World Cancer Day 2021, a global initiative led by the Union for International Cancer Control (UICC), is observed on February 4 every year. As per the WHO (World Health Organisation), one out six deaths happen due to cancer, making this disease the second leading cause of death globally.

We observe the day to spread awareness regarding this life-threatening disease. This year, the theme of World Cancer Day is 'I am and I will' which means that every action matters to fight cancer. Also, it promotes a positive message among cancer patients to have the courage to battle this fatal disease.

There are many types of cancers. However, out of them, five are mostly commonly found among Indian women. Take a look look at five types of cancer:

BREAST CANCER

This type of cancer is quite common among the women in India and infects one out of every 29 women in the country. This cancer is quite common in urban areas as compared to the rural areas.

Risk Factors:

Although there are not single prominent risk factors, however, these can be listed among the few:

Family history of breast cancer

A long period of Oral Contraceptive Pills

Symptoms:

Abnormality like a lump, change in shape or pain occurs then immediately consult a doctor.

Treatment:

Mammography is done that can detect small lesions.

MRI Breast is done for staging the disease.

CERVICAL CANCER

It is the second most common cancer in Indian women accounting for 22.86 per cent of cases. This type of cancer is mostly found among rural women as compared to urban women.

Risk Factors:

Although there are not single prominent risk factors, however, these can be listed among the few.

Young age intercourse (less than 16 years)

Multiple Sexual partners

Cigarette smoking

Human papillomavirus infection (HPV)

Immunosuppression

Symptoms:

Symptoms like abnormal bleeding, bleeding after intercourse and vaginal discharge.

Treatment:

· Visual inspection with acetic acid (VIA)

· Visual inspection with legal Iodine (VILI)

· HPV-DNA testing

· Magnified VI! Under colposcopy

UTERINE CANCER

Also known as endometrial carcinoma, begins in the uterus in its lining called the endometrium.

Risk Factors:

Although there are not single prominent risk factors, however, these can be listed among the few.

Estrogen dependent cancer

Polycystic ovaries

Early-onset of periods & late menopause (after the age of 50)

Family history of cancer uterus breast, ovary & colon

Obesity, Hypertension & Diabetes

Symptoms:

Any irregulatory in the menstrual cycle, contact bleeding, post-menopausal bleeding and unhealthy vaginal discharge.

Treatment:

· Transvaginal sonography (TVS) to know endometrial thickness or irregularity.

· MRI pelvis can be done for more details

OVARIAN CANCER

It accounts for 15 to 20 per cent of genital cancers.

Risk Factors:

Although there are not single prominent risk factors, however, these can be listed among the few.

It doesn't have any risk factors and by the time it is detected this cancer is already in its advance stages.

Symptoms:

Abdominal pain, indigestion, backache can be the symptoms of this cancer

Treatment:

Blood test like CA125 which is found raised in ovarian cancer.

CT Scan /MRI to know the spread of cancer

COLORECTAL CANCER

It originates in the colon and then from there, it spreads to the rectum which leads to colorectal cancer. Mostly found in women who are 50-years-old or above.

Risk Factors:

Although there are not single prominent risk factors, however, these can be listed among the few.

Chronic constipation

Family history of colorectal cancer

Smoking

Fat-rich diet

Crohn’s disease

Non-residual diet

Treatment:

Stool DNA test

CT Scan

Frank blood in stools

