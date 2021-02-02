World Cancer Day 2021: There are several things that a person can do to keep the disease at bay, and ahead of 22nd World Cancer Day, we bring you five food items that a person can add to their diet to lower the risk of cancer:

New Delhi| Jagran Lifestyle Desk: One out of ten Indians gets diagnosed with cancer every year, while one out of six succumbs to cancer globally, according to the report of the World Health Organisation (WHO). Cancer is one of the most fatal diseases in the world. World Cancer Day is celebrated every year on February 4 and is observed to raise awareness about the same. Every year this day has a theme, and 2021's theme is 'I am and I will' which signifies to keep fighting and never lose courage to battle the chronic disease.

Although there are different reasons for different types of cancers to develop. But, there are some prominent causes which lead to a high risk of developing the deadly health condition one of which is your lifestyle and eating habits. The added preservatives, pesticides and other harmful substances found in your food can be very dangerous and may lead to increase the risk of getting cancer. Therefore, it is extremely important to keep a check on what you put in your body regularly. So, here we are with a list of 5 foods which can keep you healthy and also help in lowering the chances of developing cancer.

Carrots

Carrots have several benefits as this vegetable is filled with Vitamin A and Beta-Carotene. Not only this, but it also has a good amount of Calcium and Vitamin K that helps to build a good immune system. So, if your body has good defence mechanism it will be stronger to battle any fatal disease and can even reduce the risk of getting cancer. Carrots also help to maintain your body's cholesterol levels and prevents heart diseases too.

Turmeric

Turmeric is famous for its anti-inflammatory properties. It can also lower the risk of cancer as it has an active compound of curcumin in it. This also helps prevent heart disease and Alzheimer's.

3. Tomatoes

Tomatoes have high anticancer properties because it contains folate, Vitamins B, E, and also have a good amount of potassium in them. Not only this, but it also has a dietary source of the antioxidant lycopene.

4. Garlic

Garlic has a good amount of Vitamins B and C, and potassium in it. Garlic can also lower the risk of certain types of cancer. It can also help with fighting the common cold and cough.

5. Broccoli

Broccoli is a vegetable that is filled with several vitamins, fibre, and protein. This contains Vitamins A, C, E, K, and the higher intake of this vegetable can lower the risk of cancer.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma