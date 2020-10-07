World Breast Cancer Awareness Month 2020: The symptoms of breast cancer can be detected early by SBE- self-breast examination, check the steps:

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: October is observed as Breast Cancer Awareness month. During this period, different kind of campaigns are carried out to spread awareness about the disease. Various organisations reach out to people informing them about the adverse effects of breast cancer and also sensitise them about early detection of the illness which can eventually save lives.

According to the Cancerindia.org, Breast cancer is the most common form of cancer in women. As per the data by the International Agency for Research on Cancer IARC, compiled by World Health Organisation (WHO), there are about 1.38 million new cases and 458 000 deaths from breast cancer each year. The breast cancer can affect both men and women and it is more common in women. A report has also suggested that more than 50 per cent of Indian women suffer from stage 3 and 4 of breast cancer.

Breast cancer can be detected at an early stage, as it is a external organ which is not hidden deep inside the body. The symptoms of breast cancer can be detected early by SBE- self-breast examination.

What is SBE?

The simple step to detect breast cancer is SBE- Self Breast Examination. This step is a no-cost technique that anyone can use and can do at any age.

Self-breast examination is better done after the periods in front of the mirror.

In fact, everyone should examine themselves regularly and especially after once the period ends as the breasts are less likely to be swollen.

How to self examine your breast?

1. Stand in front of the mirror and now look for the change in skin or lumps in your breast.

2. Now with your fingers feel the lumps around your breast, starts feeling from the armpit area towards the breast and inwards until the midline on both sides.

What to do if you find any lump?

You don't need to panic even if you find a lump in your breast as it mostly occurs due to hormonal change during periods.

Do consult the gynaecologist if you notice the following thing while self-examining your breasts:

1. If the lump has lasted for more than 1 month.

2. If the lump is growing and is feeling irregular.

3. If the skin starts changing near the lump.

4. If you notice blood discharge from the nipple.

5. If the nipple seems pulled inwards.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma