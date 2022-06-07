New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every year to educate and create awareness among the public about brain tumours, World Brain Tumor Day is observed on June 8. Brain Tumor happens when there is a mass growth of abnormal cells in the brain and it can be both cancerous and noncancerous. In 2022, the theme of World Tumor Day is 'Together We Are Stronger'. According to the National Health Portal, every day worldwide more than 500 new cases are diagnosed with a brain tumour.

What is Brain Tumour?

A brain Tumour occurs when there is a mass growth of abnormal cells in the brain. Malignant and benign tumours are mainly the two types of brain tumours. When the cells in the tumour are normal, then it will be benign. But if the cells are abnormal, then it is malignant and these cells are cancerous. In this case, the cells start growing uncontrollably.

Causes of Brain Tumour:

An individual can suffer from a brain tumour at any age. However, the exact reason for causing brain tumours is not clear yet. It is believed that a brain tumour is caused by exposure to radiation for a long period of time. Moreover, various gadgets like mobile phones are also believed to be a cause of brain tumours. These things are not proven yet, but the research is still going on.

Symptoms of Brain Tumour:

Brain tumour symptoms depend on their size, type, and location, according to National Health Portal. The common symptoms are headaches, seizures, the problem with vision, vomiting, and mental changes. A person with a brain tumour may feel vomiting and headache in the morning. Other symptoms can be difficulty in walking, speaking and sensation.

Diagnosis and Treatment of Brain Tumour:

The tests for a brain tumour will depend on the person's symptoms. The tests may include MRI and CT scans and Angiogram, which are the imaging techniques. Other tests are the Neurologic exam, which includes testing of hearing, alertness, vision, muscle strength, coordination, & reflexes. A spinal tap test or lumbar puncture test can also be used to collect a sample of cerebrospinal fluid.

The treatment of brain surgery will also depend on the stage, condition and position of the tumours. It includes surgery, radiotherapy, chemotherapy, steroids and a Ventricular peritoneal shunt. In both benign and primary malignant brain tumours, surgery is usually done to remove the maximum tumour. In radiotherapy, cells are exposed to high-energy beams of radiation. Meanwhile, in chemotherapy, anti-cancer drugs are used to kill cancer cells.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav