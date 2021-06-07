World Brain Tumour Day 2021: Studies show that decisions related to brain tumour treatment can be affected by the pandemic as patients may contract the virus while they are in the hospital.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: As the world battles with the coronavirus outbreak, concerns related to the impact of COVID-19 on brain tumours and its treatment decisions have emerged significantly over time. People are worried about whether the COVID-19 virus can affect patients with a brain tumour just like diabetic patients and if it is safe to undergo treatment in the present times. Here are answers to all your FAQs on this topic.

Can COVID-19 affect brain tumours?

As of now, not enough studies are there to conclude whether COVID-19 can affect brain tumours. However, studies show that decisions related to brain tumour treatment can be affected by the pandemic as patients may contract the virus while they are in the hospital.

Who can postpone brain tumour treatment during Corona, for how long can it be delayed?

It depends on the seriousness of the patient’s condition whether the treatment for a brain tumour can be delayed or not. If the condition is critical, the patient needs to be administered immediately following COVID-19 protocols. However, if the condition is normal the treatment can be done when it’s safe. It’s on the doctor to decide whether the treatment is required urgently or can be delayed.

What is the risk of withholding brain tumour treatment during corona?

• The treatment may not provide desired results later

• Risk of recurrence of the tumour

• Survival risk

• Potential neurological damage

What precautions should be taken by brain tumour patients undergoing treatment during Corona?

• Wear a mask

• Wash your hands for at least 20 seconds regularly

• Sanitize them with a high alcohol-based solution

• Avoid public transport

• Cough below the elbow or use a tissue while sneezing or coughing

• Maintain physical distancing and do not touch your eyes, mouth or nose

• Maintain proper hygiene and follow protective steps advised by the doctor

• Also ensure the staff delivering treatment is following hygiene protocols.

Where to find information related to brain tumours?

• The National Institute of Health (NIH) website at cancer.gov/types/brain/hp

• National Health Portal of India at www.nhp.gov.in/

• The National Brain Tumor Society at braintumor.org/brain-tumor-information/

• Indian society for Neuro-Oncology at isno.in/useful_links.html

• Cancer.Net at cancer.net

Posted By: Sugandha Jha