World Braille Day 2023: Know Origin, Significance And Theme Of This Day

The braille system is one of the best ways for all those blind people to read and write without anyone's help. (Image Credit: Pexels)

WORLD BRAILLE Day will be observed on January 4, 2023. The purpose of this day is to recognise and honour Louis Braille, the man who created the Braille system, for his life and contributions. It basically means that those who are blind or visually handicapped can read and write using the braille method. Millions of blind or visually impaired people have gained the ability to read and write thanks to the Braille system, which is based on a series of raised dots that can be read with the fingertips. This has substantially expanded their freedom and capacity to participate fully in society. Braille Day is honoured on this day each year.

The History Of Braille Day

In Coupvray, France, Louis Braille was born in 1809. He accidentally poked an awl into his eye when he was three, and the infection quickly spread to his other eye. Within a year, Louis was totally blind. Louis attended the National Institute for Blind Youth in Paris, but he soon grew tired of the communication aids that were provided to him there. In 1824, when Braille was just 15 years old, he developed his novel method at this institution. A code that Charles Barbier, a night watchmaker, developed for soldiers to communicate silently and without using light at night was disclosed in the classroom. He was the model for Braille, who created his own system that is still in use today.

The Importance Of Braille Day

The importance of Braille Day is underscored by a number of factors, including On this day, literacy and alternate modes of communication are encouraged. Today offers the possibility of improving braille reading and the quality of life for blind people. The braille communication system was created by Louis Braille, who is celebrated on World Braille Day. This is an opportunity to acknowledge the difficulties faced by the blind and offer them support.

The Theme Of Braille Day

Braille is still used today, more than 200 years later, to translate books and make life easier for those who are blind. Braille is widely used on everyday items like payment terminals, shampoo bottles, and medication packages in order to communicate with blind people. Now that Braille is no longer necessary, blind people may read resources like Web pages and messages thanks to the integration of text-to-speech and audiobook technologies into smartphones and laptops. Braille was made more widely known in 2018 despite the fact that the subject of World Braille Day in 2023 has not yet been made public.