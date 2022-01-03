New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: January 4 is observed every year as World Braille Day, as a means to spread awareness regarding the importance of Braille which serves as a tool for communication for blind and partially sighted people. It was created in 2019 by the United Nations General Assembly and acts as the commencement event for Braille Literacy Month, an event throughout January that aims to raise awareness about the importance of Braille and Braille literacy.

Here's a look at all you need to know about World Braille Day, its history, and significance.

History of World Braille Day

According to TimeandDate.com, a French man named Louis Braille had invented the Braille system after being blinded in an accident at a very young age. Before this system existed, blind and partially visually impaired people used to read using the Haüy system. This involved Latin letters that were embossed on thick paper or leather.

Not only was this method complicated, it only allowed people to read and not write. The shortcomings of the system encouraged Braille to come up with the easier and less complicated Braille system. It is a code consisting of symbols and is written in the form of raised dots. People use their sense of touch to figure out the Braille code and carry on with their study or communication.

Significance of World Braille Day

World Braille Day was officially designated to raise awareness among people about the importance of braille as a means of communication for blind and partially sighted people. Furthermore, for the visually impaired, life under lockdown has posed several issues in terms of independence and isolation, especially for people who rely on the use of touch to communicate their needs and access information. The pandemic revealed how critically important it is to produce essential information in accessible formats, including in Braille and audible formats. Otherwise, many persons with disabilities could face a higher risk of contamination due to a lack of access to guidelines and precautions to protect and reduce the spreading of a pandemic.

