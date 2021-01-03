World Braille Day 2021: Louis Braille is credited for developing a language for visually impaired so that they can also read and write.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: World Braille Day is observed on January 4 every year to mark the birth anniversary of Louis Braille, the inventor of Braille language. Braille, who was born on this day in 1809 in France, is credited for developing Braille language for blind and visually impaired people.

The first World Braille Day was celebrated on January 4 in 2019 after it got approval from the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) via a proclamation in November 2018.

Who was Louis Braille and why he is credited for developing a launguage for blind and visually impaired people?

Louis Braille is credited for developing a language for visually impaired so that they can also read and write. Braille, a French man, had lost his vision at the age in an accident. However, the accident couldn't stop him as he continued his studies and obtained a scholarship to France's Royal Institute for Blind Youth.

When he was at France's Royal Institute for Blind Youth, which has been renamed as National Institute for Blind Youth now, Braille started working on a system so that visually impaired people can read and write easily.

It was in 1824 when a 15-year-old Braille first presented his system for visually impaired. In his system, uniform columns were made for each letter 12 raised dots were reduced to just six to help blind people read and write.

In 1829, Braille first published his system. Eight years later, he published the second improved edition of his language in which he had discarded the dashes because "they were too difficult to read".

However, his language was adopted initially. But after several years of his death, Braille's system for reading and writing for visually impaired people was finally adopted. Here we would like to mention that Haüy system was used for blind and visually impaired people before the Braille language was invented.

