New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every year to create awareness among people about the importance of donating blood and thanking donors for their services, World Blood Donor Day is observed on June 14. Deficiency of blood in the human body can cause amenia, which can result in pregnancy complications, heart problems, fatigue and even death in the worst-case scenarios. Know more about World Blood Donor Day by learning about its history, significance and theme.

World Blood Donor Day 2022: History

In 2005, the World Health Organisation, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (WHO) observed World Blood Donor Day for the first time. It also marks the birth anniversary of Karl Landsteiner, who was awarded with Nobel Prize for his discovery of the ABO blood group system. Karl Landsteiner received the Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine in 1930. World Blood Donor Day is also one of the official global public health campaigns initiated by WHO.

World Blood Donor Day 2022: Significance

This day is observed to create the awareness of the need for safe blood and blood products for transfusion. Moreover, it also focuses on the contribution of the unpaid blood donors and supports blood donor organizations, NGOs helping blood donating campaigns and national blood transfusion services.

World Blood Donor Day 2022: Theme

The theme of this year's World Blood Donor Day is 'Donating blood is an act of solidarity. Join the effort and save lives'. It will focus on how voluntarily blood donations save lives and enhance solidarity within communities. This year, World Blood Donor Day 2022 will be hosted by Mexico through its National Blood Centre. This will be a global event, which will be held on June 14, 2022. In 2021, the theme was 'Give blood and keep the world beating'. The theme in 2020 was 'Safe Blood Saves Lives' and the slogan was 'Give Blood And Make The World A Healthier Place'. A virtual rally was announced by WHO for the Covid-19 pandemic.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav