World Blood Donor Day 2021: It marks the birth anniversary of Karl Landsteiner, who discovered the 'ABO blood group system' and won Nobel Prize for it.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: World Blood Donor Day 2021 is observed annually on June 14 to create awareness across the globe about how important it is to donate blood. And to honour those who have been practising this and have saved thousands of lives with this kind gesture. Despite the COVID-19 pandemic situation across the countries, some continued to donate the blood who were in desperate need of a transfusion.

The World Blood Donor Day marks the birth anniversary of Karl Landsteiner, who discovered the 'ABO blood group system' and won Nobel Prize for it. This day was initiated by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and was first celebrated on June 14 in 2005.

As the day is around the corner, we have curated the list of wishes, quotes and messages that you can send to your loved ones on this day. Also, you can share these on your Facebook, WhatsApp and Instagram status.

World Blood Donor Day 2021 Wishes

A life may depend on a gesture from you, you can save many lives with a bottle of blood. Happy Blood Donor Day.

Blood donation will cost you nothing but it will save a life. Happy Blood Donor Day.

The blood you donate gives someone another chance at life. Happy Blood Donor Day.

'The blood you donate gives someone another chance at life. So, give the gift of life and donate your blood.’ – Happy World Blood Donation Day

To give blood you need neither extra strength nor extra food, and you will save a life. Happy Blood Donor Day.

To the young and healthy it’s no loss. To the sick, it’s the hope of life. Donate Blood to give back life. Happy World Blood Donor Day.

Your little effort can give others a second chance to live life. Happy World Blood Donor Day.

‘A single pint can save three lives, a single gesture can create a million smiles. Donate Blood.’ – Happy World Blood Donation Day

‘You don’t have to be a doctor to save lives. Just Donate Blood.’ – Happy World Blood Donation Day

Do you feel you don’t have much to offer? You have the most precious resource of all: the ability to save a life by donating blood! Help share this invaluable gift with someone in need.

‘If you donate money, you give food. But if you donate blood, you give life.’ Happy World Blood Donation Day 2021

‘If you’re a blood donor. You’re a hero to someone somewhere, who received your gracious gift of life. – Happy World Blood Donation Day

Sometimes many tears of a mother cannot save her child. But your blood can. I pledge to donate blood, what is yours? Happy Blood Donor Day.

The Blood donor of today may be the recipient of tomorrow. Happy Blood Donor Day.

‘You’re definitely somebody’s type… Blood Type.’ – Happy World Blood Donation Day

World Blood Donor Day 2021 Quotes

“Making a donation is the ultimate sign of solidarity. Actions speak louder than words.” – Ibrahim Hooper

“No one has ever become poor by giving.” – Anne Frank

“I have nothing to offer but blood, toil, tears and sweat.” – Winston Churchill

“We make a living by what we get. We make a life by what we give.” – Winston Churchill

“The best blood will at some time get into a fool or a mosquito.” – Austin O’Malley

“There is no exercise better for the heart than reaching down and lifting people up.” – John Holmes

“Remember that the happiest people are not those getting more, but those giving more.” – H. Jackson Brown Jr.

“You are not important because of how long you live, you are important because of how effective you live.” – Myles Munroe

“Donate blood and be the reason of smile to many faces.”

“Blood Donation will cost you nothing, but it will save a life!”

“Your blood is precious: Donate, save a life & make it Divine.”

“We cannot live only for ourselves. A thousand fibres connect us with our fellow men.” – Herman Melville

“Donate your blood for a reason, let the reason to be life.”

“Blood donation is the way to stay healthy.”

“Every drop of blood is like a breath for someone! Donate blood.”

“Opportunities knock on the door sometimes, so don’t let it go and donate blood.”

“Your blood is replaceable. Life is not.”

“The blood is red gold in a time of saving a life.”

“Your little effort can give others a second chance to live life.”

“To give blood you need neither extra strength nor extra food, and you will save a life.”

“Blood is a life, pass it on!”

“You are Rock Star in someone’s life, donate blood.”

“If you really want to lend a hand, lend an arm.”

“A single pint can save three lives, a single gesture can create a million smiles.”

“Never feel yourself weak, you have the ability to save a life. Just donate blood.”

“Heroes come in all types and sizes.”

World Blood Donor Day 2021 Messages

“Together we can deal with the problem of blood shortage. Wishing a very Happy World Blood Donor Day to everyone.”

“Blood donation is a kind act and we must make sure that we all get involved in it. Warm wishes on World Blood Donor Day.”

“A good action never gets wasted. Whenever you donate blood, you always end up saving someone. Happy World Blood Donor Day to all.”

“Wishing a very Happy World Blood Donor Day to everyone. Donating blood is what the world needs from each one of us.”

“Not only a doctor can save a life but we can also contribute our little bit by donating our blood. Happy World Blood Donor Day to all.”

“On the occasion of World Blood Donor Day, let us extend warm thanks to all those heroes who have donated blood. Happy World Blood Donor Day.”

“No words are enough to thank all the blood donors because they have made a difference. Warm wishes on World Blood Donor Day.”

“The occasion of World Blood Donor Day reminds us how blessed we are that we have such heroic donors that save a life. Happy World Blood Donor Day.”

“The amount of happiness and smiles you have brought to many lives cannot be measured. Thanking all the blood donors on World Blood Donor Day.”

“Blood donation is something that we all must practice in order to save lives. Warm wishes on World Blood Donor Day.”

“Donating blood is one selfless thing that we all can do for the society to help those in need. Happy World Blood Donor Day to all.”

“Blood runs in all our bodies and blood can save a life. Let us donate blood and save lives. Warm wishes on World Blood Donor Day.”

“It is always appreciated when people donate blood because they are helping in saving a life. Warm wishes on World Blood Donor Day.”

“On the occasion of World Blood Donor Day, let us promise ourselves that no one is ever going to die because of blood shortage. Warm wishes on this special day to all.”

“We may not realize but blood is one of the most things in saving lives of so many patients around the world. Happy World Blood Donor Day.”

World Blood Donor Day 2021 Slogans

“A donation of blood means a few minutes to you, but a lifetime for somebody else.”

“Don’t let fools or mosquitoes suck your blood, put it to good use. Donate blood and save a life.”

“Blood can circulate forever if you keep donating it.”

“A single pint can save three lives, a single gesture can create a million smiles.”

“It takes 15 minutes to save a life.”

“Mother’s tears cannot save her child’s life but your blood can.”

“The donation of blood makes the difference between life and death.”

“Your blood donation can give a precious smile to someone’s face.”

“It feels good, It makes me Proud, I am a blood donor.”

“The Blood Donor of today may be the recipient of tomorrow.”

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv