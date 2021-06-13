World Blood Donor Day 2021: India faces a shortage of blood as huge as 41 million units, according to a 2019 study by Lancet falling much below the WHO-recommended blood donation proportion of 1 per cent of a country’s population.

Hamirpur/ New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: World Blood Donor Day is observed every year on June 14, to thank blood donors across the world while also attempting to encourage more people to come forward to donate blood. India faces a shortage of blood as huge as 41 million units, according to a 2019 study by Lancet falling much below the WHO-recommended blood donation proportion of 1 per cent of a country’s population.

Amid these grim figures of transfused blood’s shortage, the founder of an educational institute in Himachal Pradesh’s Hamirpur has become an inspiration for the local youth in the town.

“If some of our blood can give a new life to somebody, what else can be holier than that,” Satpal Sharma, who claims to have donated blood over 90 times in his 60-year-old lifetime so far, told Dainik Jagran.

Sharma adds that he prefers to donate blood at least twice a year.

Asking youth to come forward to donate blood during the ongoing pandemic, Sharma says: “During the times of COVID-19, the blood is required even more. Which means if you are completely fit and healthy then you must donate blood at least twice a year.”

The wasted blood – a contributor to blood shortage?

According to a report in The Sentinel, India wastes about 6.5 Lakh units of blood and blood components. The primary reasons reported to be the factors behind blood wastage, include clotted blood during donation, deterioration during storage and expiry and also something as preventable as broken bags or seals.

Among all blood constituents, plasma has the longest shelf-life, which can last up to a year. Whole Blood Cells and Red Blood Cells can be transfused for up to 35 days whereas platelets must be put into use within five days.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma