New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: As the world, including India, is dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic, we are going to observe World Blood Donor Day 2021 on June 14. This day encourages people to come forward and help save lives by donating blood. However, with the ongoing health crisis, things have turned a bit ugly as it has led to a shortage of blood units in the blood banks across the country. And with millions of people contracting the virus, people are sceptical whether they can donate the blood after recovering from coronavirus.

So, on the eve of the World Blood Donor Day 2021, here we are to clear all your doubts regarding blood donation amid the COVID-19 pandemic period:

Can recover COVID-19 patients donate blood?

According to health experts, recovered COVID-19 patients can donate blood, however, they have to keep few things in mind before donating:

1. If the donor had COVID-19 symptoms, has tested positive, and it is at least 28 days from resolution of symptoms. A subsequent negative test for the presence of infection does not shorten this 28-day deferral.

2. If the donor had COVID-19 symptoms but tested negative, and it is at least 14 days from the resolution of symptoms.

3. If the donor had COVID-19 symptoms and has not been tested for the presence of infection, or tested but is not aware of the result when it is at least 28 days from resolution of symptoms.

4. If the donor has tested positive but has not had symptoms of COVID-19 infection and it is at least 28 days from the date of their last positive test. A subsequent negative test for the presence of the virus does not shorten this 28-day deferral, even in this case.

However, according to health experts, one must note that these are Joint United Kingdom (UK) Blood Transfusion and Tissue Transplantation Services Professional Advisory Committee’s guidelines. Whereas, according to Indian guidelines, COVID-19 patients can donate blood only after the 28-day deferral or full recovery.

