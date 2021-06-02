World Bicycle Day 2021: People who are suffering from Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, cycling is one of the best ways to remain fit and healthy.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: One of the cheapest modes of transportation, eco friendly and best for health, yes you guessed that right. We are talking about Bicycle, it was one of the earliest and amazing inventions of humankind. To celebrate this special vehicle, every year, on June 3 World Bicycle Day 2021 is observed. This day recognises "the uniqueness, longevity and versatility of the bicycle, which has been in use for two centuries, and that it is a simple, affordable, reliable, clean and environmentally fit sustainable means of transport." Also, for those people who are suffering from Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes, it is one of the best ways to remain fit and healthy.

In the year 2018, United Nations General Assembly declared June 3 as World Bicycle Day. This year, the world will celebrate the fourth World Bicycle Day, but due to the COVID-19 social distancing rules, people wouldn't be able to organise cycling events in their country. However, you can celebrate the day by sending them wishes, messages and quotes to your family and friends. Also, you can share them on your WhatsApp, Facebook and Instagram status.

World Bicycle Day 2021 Wishes

The bicycle is an affordable transport and does not threaten the environment either and thus gives a win-win situation to society. Happy World Bicycle Day!

Why drive cars when you can cycle all the way! Happy World Bicycle Day!

Imagine your crush riding a bicycle back home from work next to you on a lonely lane. Yes, bicycle rides can be romantic too! Happy World Bicycle Day!

There is no other better way to commute without hurting our environment than bicycles.

The world will become a much healthier place if we embrace bicycles in our daily routine.

Not only we stay fit but we also stay healthy when we use bicycles over other means.

Why go crazy after cars when cycles can our lives better. Happy World Bicycle Day.

On this special day of Happy World Bicycle Day, We Need to promote cycling for better health, fitness, immunity, environment.

Gift your child a bicycle this June and she or he will be both healthy and happy! Happy World Bicycle Day!

If people would consider a bicycle a means of commutation, it would ease the traffic and cut down pollution by a great extent. Happy World Bicycle Day!

The cycle reminds us of our childhood days and we are very happy that the United Nations has dedicated a day to the humble bicycle. Happy World Bicycle Day to everybody!

The humble bicycle has the potential to save the planet. Cheers to the bicycle and wish everyone a Happy World Bicycle Day!

The traffic on the roads will be less bothersome if there are more bicycles than cars. Happy World Bicycle Day!

World Bicycle Day 2021 Quotes

“Life is like riding a bicycle. To keep your balance you must keep moving.” –Albert Einstein

“It never gets easier, you just go faster” -Greg LeMond

“Crashing is part of cycling as crying is part of love” -Johan Museeuw

“I’m lazy. But it’s the lazy people who invented the wheel and the bicycle because they didn’t like walking or carrying things.” -Lech Walesa

“Cyclists live with pain. If you can’t handle it you will win nothing” -Eddy Merckx

“Nothing compares to the simple pleasure of a bike ride.” -John F. Kennedy

“A bicycle ride around the world begins with a single pedal stroke” -Scott Stoll

“Like dogs, bicycles are social catalysts that attract a superior category of people.” -Chip Brown

You can’t be sad while riding a bicycle.

“Cycling has encountered more enemies than any other form of exercise.”

“One of the most important days of my life, was when I learned to ride a bicycle.” – Michael Palin

World Bicycle Day 2021 Messages

You don’t have to worry about going to the gym if you are going to cycle every day.

Let us hope that many people take up this practice of commuting by bicycles as it will cut down on the pollution on roads. Happy World Bicycle Day!

The joy of riding a bicycle is getting lost because of the growing addiction to gadgets and the busy life schedules of people. Wishing everyone a very Happy World Bicycle Day!

A bicycle can be looked at as a way of bridging the differences between sections of society. Here’s to promoting equality and good health. Happy World Bicycle Day!

The bicycle is not only a vehicle but also a sport that can be used as an antidepressant. Happy World Bicycle Day!



A bicycle can take two people and if a hundred riders decide to give their friend a lift to work, we can imagine how traffic congestion could reduce. Here’s to promoting cycling. Happy World Bicycle Day!

Cycling is both invigorating and exciting, it helps in clearing my mind. I wish everyone a very Happy World Bicycle Day!

A bicycle reminds us of the times when innocence prevailed and kids would be seen happy on bicycles than on smartphones. Happy World Bicycle Day to all!

The benefits of riding a bicycle are immense. Here’s to thanking the United Nations and wishing everyone a Happy World Bicycle Day!

