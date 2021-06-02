Riding a bicycle has plenty of health benefits that are much needed for the ones who have been lockdown up inside their houses for a long period of time now. Take a look at the benefits of cycling.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: According to a study conducted by German scientists, the coronavirus-induced lockdown, last year, has made people 40 per cent less active. That's not all the lockdowns and curfews have even tripled the potential risk for depression. Also, the significant decrease in physical activity levels and well-being can spur a hidden "pandemic within the pandemic", warned 20 scientists from 14 countries.

Well, if this is not alarming enough for you to start taking care of your fitness then what is? Well, it's been a long while since we all have been stuck inside our houses amidst COVID-19 lockdown. And that is one of the major reasons for several other health issues like mental problems, joint pains, obesity etc. Therefore, we recommend you to take up a physical activity which is not just fun but also deals with a lot of your health issues. Yes, we are talking about cycling and since the World Bicycle Day 2021 is knocking right outside the door, can there be any better opportunity to kickstart your fitness game?

Is it safe to cycle outside amidst COVID-19 pandemic?

Now since lockdown is getting eased out in many states and regions, it is a good opportunity to step out with your cycles. However, don't forget to follow the basic COVID-19 guidelines of wearing a mask and maintaining social distancing. Also, experts suggest that riding alone is a good option in order to keep others safe too. Meanwhile, one doesn't need to ride for longer distances, you can just cover the area nearby your house's locality amidst the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Benefits of cycling amidst COVID-19 pandemic

Riding a bicycle has plenty of health benefits that are much needed for the ones who have been lockdown up inside their houses for a long period of time now. Take a look at the benefits of cycling

Makes your muscles stronger

Cycling is an excellent overall exercise that is much needed at this time of the hour considering the amount of days one has spent indoors which has restricted our movements. This has started muscle pains, joint pains and other issues in a lot of people which can be cured by cycling.

Increases your strength and stamina

Many people didn't move or workout much amidst lockdown which directly affected their strength and stamina. Therefore, in this case, cycling can work wonders as it helps in increasing your body's strength and stamina. This exercise also improves blood circulation.

Improves cardiovascular fitness

Physical health is one of the major priorities which are there right now considering the people who are suffering from COVID-19. And one of the main organs of the body which needs care is heart. Therefore, cycling is an effective way to strengthen your cardiovascular health as it's a form of cardio.

Good for concentration

Unfortunately, lockdown has led to an increase in mental health issues in a lot of people. Many complained of suffering from problems like anxiety, depression, stress and more which became a hurdle in people's lives to carry out daily tasks. Many even failed to concentrate on their work and studies. Therefore, cycling is a great option for them as it teaches balance which can improve your concentration powers and even enhance your mood.

Easy and fun

Apart from all the above health reasons, cycling can also be easy and a fun-to-do activity as it's been long since most of people have stepped out of their houses amidst COVID-19 lockdown. Right from children to adults can cycle and release their mental stress.

Posted By: Sanyukta Baijal