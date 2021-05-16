World Baking Day 2021: It is the perfect time for all the beginners to whip out that rolling pin and bake a delicious cake, cookies, biscuits or brownies.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The most happening day for all the bakers is right around the corner, yes you guessed that right. We are talking about World Baking Day 2021, which is celebrated every year on May 17 to spread the joy of baking worldwide. It is the perfect time for all the beginners to whip out that rolling pin and bake a delicious cake, cookies, biscuits or brownies. Baking is thousands of years old, that is, it dates back to 600 BC in Ancient Greece. In fact, the world's oldest oven must be around 6,500 years old. Egyptians were the first to use yeast in baking bread.

Ahead of World Baking Day 2021, we have listed down, 3 yummy healthy cake recipes that you must try:

HEALTHY CHOCOLATE CAKE

Ingredients

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour gluten-free, if necessary

1 cup granulated sweetener of choice * See notes

1/4 cup cocoa powder

1 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp salt

1 tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 tsp vanilla extract

6 tbsp unsweetened applesauce

1 cup water

Method

Step 1: Mix dry ingredients in a large mixing bowl.

Step 2: Add apple cider vinegar, vanilla extract, and unsweetened applesauce and mix until combined.

Step 3: Add water and mix the ingredients well

Step 4: Transfer the batter into a cake pan and bake for 25-30 minutes, or until a skewer comes out ‘just’ clean.

Step 5: After skewer comes out 'just' clean, let it cool in the pan for 10 minutes

HEALTHY YOGURT CAKE

(pic credit: chef dennis)

Ingredients

1 cup (250gr) plain yoghurt

2 levelled cups (250gr) all-purpose flour or light spelt flour (I mixed both)

1/2 cup (100gr) white or unrefined cane sugar

1/2 scant cup (approx 80gr) vegetable oil (I used canola oil)

2 eggs, at room temperature

2 tsp baking powder

1/2 Tsp Vanilla essence

1-2 Lemon, zest*

1 pinch salt

3 Tbsp apricot or orange jam

Method

Step 1: Mix eggs and sugar in one bowl

Step 2: Stir in vegetable oil, yoghurt, lemon zest, and vanilla essence

Step 3: Whisk flour, baking powder, a pinch of salt and add to the bowl

Step 4: Mix dry ingredients and wet ingredients until just combined

Step 5: Pour the batter into the prepared loaf pan and bake for about 35-40 minutes.

Step 6: Brush with warm apricot or orange jam.

HEALTHY BEETROOT CHOCOLATE CAKE

Ingredients

2 (7oz/200 grams) medium beets, cooked

2 medium-sized eggs

1/2 scant cup (80-90 grams) vegetable oil (I use expeller pressed canola oil)

1 1/4 cup (170 grams) all-purpose flour or whole wheat flour

1 1/2 tsp baking powder

1/2 cup (100 grams) sugar (I use unrefined cane sugar)

3 Tbsp (20 grams) cocoa powder, unsweetened

1/4 tsp vanilla essence (optional)

1/2 (50 grams) 70% or 85% dark chocolate bar, or more if you like (optional)

Pinch of salt

Method

Step 1: Preheat the oven to 360F.

Step 2: Grease cake pan with parchment paper

Step 3: Whisk your flour in a bowl with 1 1/2 tsp of baking powder and a pinch of salt.

Step 4: Place all the ingredients, except the flour, in a food processor and blend into a smooth consistency*

Step 5: Add the flour in two steps and blend it well with the rest of the ingredients. Do not over blend

Step 5: Pour the batter into the pan and bake it for about 30 minutes.

Step 6: After 30 minutes check the cake by inserting a skewer. If the cake is fully cooked then, take out the cake and cool for 10 minutes

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv