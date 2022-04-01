New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every year on April 2, World Autism Awareness Day is observed all over the world to take measures to raise awareness about people with Autism. The day brings individual autism organizations together all around the world to aid in things like research, diagnoses, treatment, and acceptance for those with a developmental path affected by autism.

This year, the theme for World Autism Awareness Day 2022 is kept as “Inclusive Quality Education for All”. On the occasion of World Autism Day 2022, here is all you need to know about Autism, its types, symptoms, and treatments.

What is Autism?

Autism, or autism spectrum disorder (ASD), refers to a broad range of conditions characterized by challenges with social skills, repetitive behaviors, speech, and nonverbal communication.

Types of Autism

There are mainly three types of autism spectrum disorders:

Autistic Disorder

This is sometimes called “classic” autism. People with autistic disorder usually have significant language delays, social and communication challenges, and unusual behaviors and interests.

Asperger Syndrome

People with Asperger syndrome usually have milder symptoms of autistic disorder. They might have social challenges and unusual behaviors and interests.

Pervasive Developmental Disorder

This is sometimes called “atypical autism,” or PDD-NOS. People who meet some of the criteria for autistic disorder or Asperger syndrome, but not all, may be diagnosed with atypical autism. These people usually have fewer and milder symptoms than those with autistic disorder.

Symptoms of Autism

Some of the common symptoms of Autism include avoiding eye contact, delayed speech and communication skills, reliance on rules and routines, being upset by relatively minor changes, unexpected reactions to sounds, tastes, sights, touch, and smells, and difficulty understanding others' emotions.

Treatments for Autism

There is currently no one standard treatment for autism. But there are many ways to help minimize the symptoms and maximize abilities.

The most effective therapies and interventions are often different for each person. However, most people with ASD respond best to highly structured and specialized programs. In some cases, treatment can greatly reduce symptoms and help people with autism with daily activities. Also, early diagnosis and interventions, such as during preschool or before, are more likely to have major positive effects on symptoms and later skills.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha