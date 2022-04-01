New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: Every year on April 2, people observe World Autism Awareness Day in order to make others understand the issue of autism and support those who are suffering from the disorder. The day aims to spread kindness and autism awareness. People who suffer from Autism are greatly dependent on others for support. Hence on this day, the United Nation urged people to come together and support autistic people.

World Autism Awareness Day 2022: History

The United Nations General Assembly declared April 2 as World Autism Awareness Day to highlight the need of people suffering from autism. As per the UN General Assembly, World Autism Day aims to "highlight the need to help improve the quality of life of those with autism so they can lead full and meaningful lives as an integral part of society."

Back in 2008, the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities came into effect, emphasising on the fundamental principle of universal human rights for all.

Autism is a neurological condition that stays lifelong in a person. Children in early childhood manifest the condition. It should be noted that the term, Autism Spectrum refers to a range of characteristics.

World Autism Awareness Day 2022: Theme

This year the theme for World Autism Awareness Day 2022 is kept as “Inclusive Quality Education for All”. The theme will shed light on inclusive education for these kids which in the future will help them in achieving sustainable goals in the longer run.

What is Autism?

Autism also known as the Autism spectrum is a lifelong neurological disorder that manifests during early childhood. The main characteristics of the disorder are social impairments, communication difficulties, restricted, repetitive, and stereotyped patterns of behaviour.

In simple words, Autism is a neurological disorder that affects a person's ability to communicate with others. The disorder begins in childhood and lasts through adulthood.

