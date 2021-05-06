New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: World Athletics Day is celebrated every year on May 7 to spread awareness among the youths regarding the importance of fitness and boost their participation in athletics. This day was introduced by the International Amateur Athletic Federation (IAAF) as a social responsibility project 'Athletic for a better World'. This special day is celebrated across the globe, however, this year, the day will be different as people are locked in their homes due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the day is right around the corner, we have brought you history, significance and theme related to this day that you must know.

World Athletics Day 2021 History

This day was introduced by the then President of IAAF Primo Nebiolo in the year 1996. IAAF, an international governing body for the field of athletics and sports, organises and sponsors World Athletics Day. Earlier, this day was observed by organising sports competitions at schools and colleges, but owing to the COVID-19 pandemic nothing of as such can be held.

World Athletics Day 2021 Significance

This day hold great significance as it encourages youths to be fit and healthy. This day also promotes the participation of children and youths in various sports. As the year passed by, the project 'Athletic for a better World' expanded, and IAAF started organising events and competitions in schools to promote the benefits of physical activity among children. Schools stand as an ideal place to promote the importance of sports and their benefits. Also, it will help in popularising the sports among the youths and children.

World Athletics Day 2021 Theme

This year there is no specific theme, however, amid such challenging times, people who are stuck at home can take a pledge to start exercising regularly at home. This will not just keep them active but also will improve health and keep them healthy.

Posted By: Niharika Sanjeeiv