New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: World Asthma Day is celebrated every year to raise awareness about asthma worldwide. Asthma is a long term disease, which affects your lungs and causes breathlessness, coughing, chest tightness and wheezing. According to World Health Organisation (WHO), in 2019, asthma affected approximately 262 million people and caused 4,61,000 deaths. Due to the COVID-19, people suffering from asthma can face more health problems. This year, World Asthma Day will be celebrated on May 3, Tuesday.

COVID-19 can make asthma symptoms worse and can trigger those symptoms as well. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), COVID-19 can complicate the health issues for the people suffering from asthma. Moreover, it can also cause pneumonia, which can worsen the health.

Symptoms:

COVID-19 symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, headache, loss of taste or smell, breathlessness and muscle pain. People suffering from asthma should take extra care of themselves and look out for these symptoms.

breathlessness

more use of an inhaler

increase in chest tightness or wheezing

coughing

Precautions:

Follow all the recommendations for preventing COVID-19 infection. These recommendations include washing hands frequently, wearing a face mask, social distancing, vaccination, etc.

Avoid the potential asthma triggers including, smoke, dust mites, stress, strong fragrances, alcohol, etc.

People suffering from asthma should take all the medications given to them by the doctor.

Treatment:

If you are suffering from COVID-19, isolate yourself and rest.

Drink more water as dehydration can make the symptoms worse.

Take your doctor's recommendations if the medicines are required.

People, who have asthma, are more likely to get their health worsen if they would suffer from COVID-19.

Contact your doctor if you face any symptoms of COVID-19 and are suffering from asthma as well.

Don't stop your asthma medication.

Try to avoid a stressful situation.

Avoid the potential asthma triggers.

If the asthma medications do not help you, contact the doctor right away.

Posted By: Simran Srivastav