New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Asthma is a medical condition in which your airways narrow and swell and may produce extra mucus. This can make breathing difficult and trigger coughing, a whistling sound when you breathe along with shortness of breath. To improve asthma awareness and care across the globe, World Asthma Day is celebrated observed every year on May 3. This year, the Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA) has chosen 'Closing Gaps in Asthma Care' as the theme for the 2022 World Asthma Day.

Since working out could be a challenge for people struggling with asthma, yoga - which is performed at a slower pace - could be the solution for them. Therefore, here is a look at 5 yoga poses to relieve asthma.

1. Nadi Shodhan pranayama (Alternate Nostril Breathing technique)

Begin with this pranayama to calm your mind and relieve the body of accumulated stress. This breathing technique has a healing effect on many respiratory and circulatory problems.

2. Kapal Bhati

This breathing technique relaxes the mind and energizes the nervous system. It also clears all the 'nadis' (energy channels) and improves blood circulation.

3. Ardha Matsyendrasana (Sitting Half Spinal Twist)

The Sitting Half Spinal Twist opens the chest and improves the supply of oxygen to the lungs, thereby reducing the probability of asthma restricting you.

4. Setu Bandhasana (Bridge Pose)

The Bridge Pose opens up the chest and lungs and reduces thyroid problem. It also improves digestion and is very useful for asthma patients.

5. Bhujangasana (Cobra Pose)

The Cobra pose expands the chest, improves blood circulation, and is highly recommended for people with asthma.

Meanwhile, end your yoga practice by lying down for a few minutes in the Corpse Pose (Shavasana). This asana brings the body into a meditative state, rejuvenates you, and also helps reduce anxiety and pressure. A calm and relaxed body and mindset are of the essence to tackle asthma.

Posted By: Sugandha Jha