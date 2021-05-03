World Asthma Day Quotes and Messages: Every year, on the first Tuesday of May, GINA organises World Asthma Day with an aim to increase awareness about the disease and its management in various countries.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The COVID-19 pandemic has brought all the spotlights on the need to focus on health and lifestyle, especially for those who are suffering from various ailments. One such disease is asthma in which the patient suffers from recurrent attacks of wheezing, chest tightness, breathlessness, and a cough that can vary in their occurrence, severity, and frequency.

Every year, on the first Tuesday of May, The Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA) organises World Asthma Day with an aim to increase awareness about the disease and its management in various countries.

The first World Asthma Day was observed by around 35 countries, and since then the participation has only increased. Here at Jagran English, we bring you a collection of quotes and motivational messages which you can send to your loved ones and play your part in raising awareness about the disease.

World Asthma Day Quotes and Messages

When you can’t breathe, nothing else in your life matters. This World Asthma Day, let's help to create awareness about asthma so people can breathe more easily.

Just by controlling Asthma, we can put a check on various other diseases. World Asthma Day reminds us of our duty to create a healthy environment for our loved ones.

This World Asthma Day, let us aim to go back to days when there was no such disease, when there was only healthy air to breathe and healthy heart to beat…. Best wishes on World Asthma Day.

World Asthma Day is all about informing the people suffering from asthma to go slow. Breathe in and breathe out and stay calm.

You don’t always need to achieve great things. Sometimes, breathing is a huge accomplishment too. Wish you a happy World Asthma Day.

Breathing is life…. Let us work together for a cleaner and healthier environment to stay safe from Asthma. Wishing a happy and healthy life for you and your loves ones on the occasion of World Asthma Day.

May you be able to breathe freely and live a long life which is healthy and prosperous. Best wishes on World Asthma Day.

Let us all vow to fight with asthma together and become more responsible this World Asthma Day.

Air is what every living being needs to survive and we must protect it to protect the world from asthma. Best wishes on World Asthma Day!!!

Posted By: Abhinav Gupta