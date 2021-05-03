World Asthma Day 2021: This year, the theme for World Asthma Day is “Uncovering Asthma Misconceptions”. The theme to uncover the asthma misconceptions is to destigmatize the misconception related to the complication of asthma.

New Delhi | Jagran Lifestyle Desk: The first Tuesday of May is observed as World Asthma Day. This year, it will be observed on May 4. Asthma is a chronic lung disease that causes difficulty in breathing due to the narrow airways in the body. According to the CDC, one in thirteen Americans have Asthma and this day is observed to spread awareness among the masses and to educate them about the complication of asthma.

History of World Asthma Day:

This day was founded in 1993 by Global Initiative for Asthma (GINA) in collaboration with World Health Organisation. This day was first observed in 1998 in more than 35 countries.

WHO considers this day of major public health importance. According to WHO, it was estimated that more than 339 million people had Asthma globally and there were 417,918 deaths due to asthma at the global level in 2016.

World Asthma Day 2021 Theme:

This year, the theme for World Asthma Day is “Uncovering Asthma Misconceptions”. The theme to uncover the asthma misconceptions is to destigmatize the misconception related to the complication of asthma.

What are the common misconceptions of asthma?

*Asthma is a childhood disease, a person can grow out of it as they age.

*Asthma sufferers should avoid exercising.

*Asthma is controllable with high dose steroids.

*Asthma is infectious.

What is the truth?

*Asthma can occur at any age.

*Asthma is not infectious.

*When asthma is controlled, asthmatic people can exercise well.

*Asthma is controllable with low dose inhaled steroids.

What should a person with asthma do?

An asthmatic person should follow their medication properly and should always keep their nebulizer and inhaler handy. According to CDC, people with asthma should live in a clean environment and they should take as much fresh air as possible.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma