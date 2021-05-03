World Asthma Day 2021: The theme for World Asthma Day is "Uncovering Asthma Misconceptions." Check out the tips that asthma patients should follow during coronavirus.

New Delhi| Jagran Health Desk: Every year, World Asthma Day is celebrated on the first Tuesday of May. This year, it will be observed on May 4. This day is observed to raise awareness about chronic respiratory disease and to break the stigma around it. Asthma is a lung disease that narrows the airways and that becomes the reason for breathlessness and cough. Amidst the coronavirus pandemic, the concerns of Asthmatic patients have surged as the coronavirus affects the respiratory system of the human body and that becomes the reason for the shortness of breath.

According to CDC, people who have moderate to severe asthma have more chances of contracting coronavirus and if they get COVID-19 they are more likely to be hospitalized.

Ahead of World Asthma Day, here are some tips that Asthmatic patients should follow during coronavirus:

1. Always follow your Asthma treatment plan

If you have Asthma, then you must have your treatment plan. One thing you need to do is follow that plan religiously without missing it. You need to take your medicines on time, and you need to be careful when you are around people.

2. Avoid poorly ventilated spaces

It is advisable that you should avoid the poorly ventilated space where there is no ventilation as it can lead to severe problems. According to CDC, it is advisable to get as much fresh air as possible. By doing so, there is a high chance that you might face fewer breathing complications.

3. Stay away from disinfectants

Amidst the second wave of coronavirus, people are ensuring to keep themselves safe and thus there is an increase in the use of disinfectants. However, if you have asthma, it is advisable that if someone is disinfecting a surface, you should stay away.

4. Always keep a list of health facilities that provide your medications

It is advisable for you to keep a list of contact handy that can provide you nebulizer, inhaler and your medicines whenever needed.

5. Avoid travelling

If it is not required and there is no emergency then you should avoid travelling as people with moderate to severe asthma are at high risk of contracting coronavirus.

This year, the theme for World Asthma Day is "Uncovering Asthma Misconceptions." The theme for 2021 is to spread awareness among people and to educate them about the facts and myths of Asthma.

Posted By: Deeksha Sharma