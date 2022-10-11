World Arthritis Day 2022: Symptoms, Causes, Prevention And All You Need To Know

ARTHRITIS is a condition which causes swelling, pain, stiffness and decreases range of motion in joints. It is the swelling of one or more joints of an individual. There are many types of arthritis with multiple causes and treatment. World Arthritis Day is the most common type which is prevalent among people today. Every year on October 12, World Arthritis Day is observed to increase awareness about the disease and how it can be prevented.

World Arthritis Day 2022: Symptoms

Arthritis is a common disease prevalent in people with age of fifty and above. The symptoms of the condition are frequent fever, muscle soreness, pain in joints, loss of appetite, feeling of tiredness, red rashes on the body, swelling, decreased range of motion, weight loss and breathing problems.

World Arthritis Day 2022: Causes

Arthritis is caused due to different reasons including family hsitory of arthritis, age, sex, previous joint injury or obesity.

Family History: Arthritis can be caused by a family history. If you have someone in your family, who is already suffering from arthritis, you are more likely to develop it.

Sex: According to numerous studies, women are more likely at teh risk factor of developing arthritis than men.

Age: The risk of developing arthritis types such as osteoarthritis, rheumatoid and gout increase with age.

Previous Joint Injury: People who suffer from previous joint injury because of any accident or sports, are more likely to develop arthritis in that particular joint.

Obesity: Obesity is one of the major causes of this disease. Obesity generates stress, particularly on knees, hips and spine which in turn, lead to high risk of developing arthritis.

World Arthritis Day 2022: Prevention

1. Manage Your Weight

A key study published in Arthritis and Rheumatism if overweight and obese adults with knee Ostoarthritis found that losing one pound of weight resulted in four pounds of pressure being removed from the knees. Losing weight eases pain and increases the effectiveness of medicines.

2. Exercise

Exercise is very essential for people suffering with arthritis. Exercise results in increased strength and flexibility and reduces joint pain. You can practice bicycling, walking, swimming but do not put too much strain on your knees.

3. Quit Smoking

Quitting smoking improves your inflammatory arthritis which in turn improves the effectiveness of the treatment. Many researchers state that quitting smoking can delay or prevent the onset of rheumatoid arthritis.

4. Balanced Diet

A balanced diet is very crucial for overall health and well being. A healthy diet helps maintain healthy weight. You should include more omega-3 food items, plenty of fish, pulses, nuts, olive oil, fruit and vegetables. Eat good amounts of calcium rich foods which include dairy products such as milk, cheese and yogurt.